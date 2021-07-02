Home News America 2 pilots alive after plane crashes few miles off coast of Hawaii
The plane was en route from Honolulu to Maui at the time.

July 2, 2021, 2:06 PM

Two pilots are alive after their 737 Cargo jet crashed several miles off the coast off Oahu, Hawaii, following an emergency, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The plane was en route from Honolulu to Maui when the pilots reported that one engine was down and they were having problems with their second engine, officials said. At 1:46 a.m. local time the pilots lost their second engine and notified the Federal Aviation Administration that they were going down.

One pilot was taken to a trauma center and the second is on a rescue boat right now heading to a fire station, officials said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News

