2-olympic-medal-contenders-ruled-ineligible-due-to-naturally-high-testosterone-levels

(CNN) Namibian sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi have been ruled ineligible to compete in the women’s 400m at the Tokyo Olympics due to naturally high testosterone levels, the Namibia National Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Association (NNOC-CGA) said in a statement Friday.

Mboma and Masilingi have turned in four of the top five 400m times in the world this year, according to the World Athletics website.

The elevated testosterone levels were detected during medical assessments required by World Athletics.

The global governing body requires that female athletes’ blood testosterone levels be under 5 nmol/L (nanomoles per liter) to compete in select women’s events, including the 400m.

The two 18-year-old athletes were ruled ineligible because of World Athletics’ policy on Athletes with Differences of Sex Development (DSD).