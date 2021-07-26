2-killed-in-double-shooting-on-i-85-entrance-ramp-id’d

Reuters

Olympics-Athletics-Kenyan sprinters looking to change perceptions

Two Kenyan 100 metre runners breaking new ground at the Tokyo Olympics are hoping to change perceptions that the country, known for its dominance in middle and long-distance running, cannot challenge for medals in the sprints. Ferdinand Omanyala and Mark Otieno believe they can spring a surprise in a race that is the most open for many years after the retirement of Usain Bolt. Kenya’s distance pedigree is second to none but this will be the first time the country has competitors in the 100metres, according to Bernard Ouma, a coach with Team Kenya.