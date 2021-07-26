2-killed-in-double-shooting-on-i-85-entrance-ramp-id’d

-
Associated Press
Olympics Latest: Canada’s MacNeil takes butterfly gold
Maggie MacNeil has captured Canada’s first gold medal at the pool with a victory in the women’s 100-meter butterfly. The reigning world champion touched first in 55.59 seconds, edging out China’s Zhang Yufei (55.64) for the top spot. Australia’s Emma McKeon took the bronze in 55.72, beating American teenager Torri Huske by one-hundredth of a second.
Reuters
Vatican reveals property holdings for first time in transparency drive
The Vatican released information on its real estate holdings for the first time on Saturday, revealing it owns more than 5,000 properties as part of its most detailed financial disclosures ever. The information was contained in two documents, a consolidated financial statement for 2020 for the Holy See and the first-ever public budget for the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See (APSA). APSA, a sort of general accounting office, manages real estate and investments, pays salaries, and acts as a purchasing office and human resources department.
Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-Kenyan sprinters looking to change perceptions
Two Kenyan 100 metre runners breaking new ground at the Tokyo Olympics are hoping to change perceptions that the country, known for its dominance in middle and long-distance running, cannot challenge for medals in the sprints. Ferdinand Omanyala and Mark Otieno believe they can spring a surprise in a race that is the most open for many years after the retirement of Usain Bolt. Kenya’s distance pedigree is second to none but this will be the first time the country has competitors in the 100metres, according to Bernard Ouma, a coach with Team Kenya.
The Wrap
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Torches ‘Blackface Connoisseur’ Megyn Kelly for Attacking Black Women (Video)
No one has “had it” with Megyn Kelly more than MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, who dedicated a segment of her show, “The Cross Connection,” to addressing the former Fox News host’s repeated attacks on prominent Black women like Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle — and Cross did not hold back in her reproach. On Saturday’s episode of “The Cross Connection,” Cross took “a slightly different approach” from her usual current events coverage by addressing someone “completely irrelevant.” “I’m speaking, of course,
KCRA – Sacramento Videos
What to know about how Tamarack Fire is impacting Lake Tahoe area
As many people prepare to head to Tahoe this weekend, some are wondering about the impact from the nearby Tamarack Fire. Lodging and emergency crews say they’re getting bombarded with calls and questions, not just from concerned tourists, but from locals who are worried about the fire heading their way. Get the full story in the video above.