2-hpd-officers-ordered-to-pay-$1m-in-damages-to-houston-man

U.S. general symbolically ends Afghanistan war

Addressing a small group of U.S. and Afghan officials, Miller vowed to remember lives lost in the fighting and called on the Taliban to halt attacks that have given them control of more territory than at any time since the conflict began.Miller, America’s last four-star commander to serve on the ground in Afghanistan, climbed aboard a helicopter and lifted off from the military base in Kabul that long had been the nerve center for the two-decade-old war effort.President Joe Biden has set a formal end to the U.S. military mission for August 31 as he looks to disengage from a conflict triggered by al Qaeda’s attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.About 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan and many thousands have been wounded.