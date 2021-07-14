2-hpd-officers-ordered-to-pay-$1m-in-damages-to-houston-man

-
Reuters
Philippines to probe report of Chinese sewage-dumping at sea
The Philippines’ defence minister on Tuesday ordered the military to investigate a report by a U.S.-based tech firm that hundreds of Chinese vessels were dumping sewage into contested areas of the South China Sea. China maintains a constant presence of coastguard and fishing boats in the South China Sea to assert its claim of sovereignty, including hundreds in the Spratly islands, where the Philippines, Brunei, Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia also have claims. “Despite conflicting claims and interests by states in the South China Sea, all nations must be responsible stewards of our natural resources and environment.”
-
Reuters Videos
U.S. general symbolically ends Afghanistan war
Addressing a small group of U.S. and Afghan officials, Miller vowed to remember lives lost in the fighting and called on the Taliban to halt attacks that have given them control of more territory than at any time since the conflict began.Miller, America’s last four-star commander to serve on the ground in Afghanistan, climbed aboard a helicopter and lifted off from the military base in Kabul that long had been the nerve center for the two-decade-old war effort.President Joe Biden has set a formal end to the U.S. military mission for August 31 as he looks to disengage from a conflict triggered by al Qaeda’s attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.About 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan and many thousands have been wounded.
-
Architectural Digest
House Call: Let’s Repot Our Plants
Get it now! Another planter with a good backstory, these Belgian-designed Ecopots are made from recycled materials (up to 80% recycled plastics, much of which is harvested from the ocean) while maintaining a sleek Scandinavian design. Get it now! This chic pot comes from plant guru Hilton Carter’s collaboration with Target. The low ceramic vessel would be perfect for an assortment of succulents.
-
Axios
Israeli demolition in West Bank sparked tensions with top Democrat
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) last week called Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to protest over the demolition of a house in the West Bank owned by a Palestinian American accused of carrying out a terror attack, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The demolition — which sparked the Biden administration’s first criticism of the new Israeli government on the Palestinian issue — took place while Meeks was leading a bipartisan delegation to Israel.Get market news wort
-
-
Associated Press
Judge agrees to free QAnon believer charged in Capitol riot
A federal judge agreed on Tuesday to free an Iowa man from jail more than six months after his videotaped confrontation of a police officer inside the U.S. Capitol became one of the most menacing images of the Jan. 6 riots. Douglas Jensen, 41, was wearing a T-shirt bearing the letter “Q,” a symbol of the QAnon conspiracy theory, when he joined the mob that approached Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman inside the building and followed the officer up two flights of stairs. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said deciding whether to free Jensen from jail pending trial was a “close case,” but he ultimately agreed to release the Des Moines resident on house arrest with electronic location monitoring.
-