2 homemade ice cream sandwich recipes: Chocolate raspberry and PB&J – ABC News

To celebrate National Ice Cream Month, food TV personality Dan Langan joined “Good Morning America” with a sweet frozen treat.

Chocolate Raspberry Ice Cream Sandwiches

My no-churn raspberry ice cream uses fresh raspberries and doubles as the filling for two different ice cream sandwiches. The secret to homemade ice cream sandwiches is a soft cookie that stays tender even when it is frozen. My cakey chocolate cookies and peanut butter cookies make the perfect ice cream sandwich, great eaten as you make em’ or frozen for later on.

Raspberry No-Churn Ice Cream

Makes: Enough ice cream to fill 12 ice cream sandwiches.

Ingredients

For the puree

1 pint fresh raspberries- or 1 3⁄4 cups frozen raspberries Juice 1⁄2 lemon

3 Tablespoons sugar

Directions

In a medium saucepan combine all ingredients and use a fork or whisk to crush the raspberries. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 mins while stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened. Strain the puree into a bowl and cool.

Vanilla Ice Cream Base

Ingredients

One 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1⁄2 cup plain greek yogurt

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoon vanilla

1⁄4 teaspoon fine salt

Directions

In a large bowl whisk together the condensed milk and yogurt until smooth.

In a separate bowl, whip the cream, vanilla and salt until medium peaks form. The cream should hold its shape but be flexible like shaving cream. Fold half of the whipped cream into the milk/yogurt mixture. Fold the remaining half of the whipped cream into the milk being careful not to deflate the cream.

Spoon 1/3 of the vanilla ice cream into a 9-inch loaf pan or 9-inch square pan. Drizzle half of the cooled raspberry puree over the vanilla ice cream.

Repeat with half the remaining vanilla ice cream, the remaining raspberry puree and finally the remaining vanilla ice cream. Cover the pan tightly with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, about 6 hours or up to overnight.

Scoop one quarter inch portions of ice cream and place in between two cookies and serve immediately or cover and freeze.

Cakey Peanut Butter Cookies

Makes: About 20 cookies

Ingredients

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon water

1⁄2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

1⁄3 cup creamy peanut butter 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder 1⁄4 teaspoon fine salt1⁄4 teaspoon baking soda1 large egg, cold

2⁄3 cup all purpose flour

1 cup finely chopped peanuts, if desired

Directions

In a medium bowl whisk together the melted butter, oil, water, brown sugar, peanut butter, vanilla, baking powder, baking soda and salt, mixing until smooth. Whisk in the egg until combined. Stir in the flour.

Chill about one hour or until firm. Drop tablespoon portions of dough onto parchment lined baking sheets,10 cookies per tray, leaving space in between. Roll each portion of dough into a ball, roll in finely chopped peanuts if desired and press into a one-quarter-inch thick disk.

Bake at 300 degrees for 16-17 minutes until the edges feel set. Rotate pans top to bottom and front to bake halfway through baking to ensure even baking. Allow the cookies to cool completely on the parchment lined trays before removing.

Tip: Freeze the cookies before filling with ice cream to make it easier to sandwich them together.

Cakey Chocolate Cookies

Makes: About 20 cookies

Ingredients

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoons vegetable oil

1⁄2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder

1⁄4 teaspoon fine salt

1 large egg, cold

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/2 cup all purpose flour

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the upper third and another rack in the lower third of the oven.

In a medium bowl whisk together the melted butter, oil, brown sugar, vanilla, baking powder and salt until combined. Whisk in the cold egg. Stir in the cocoa until combined and then stir in the flour, mixing well until combined.

Transfer the batter to a gallon size baggie (or pastry bag,) seal the top and cut a half-inch opening off of one corner. Pipe one and a half inch mounds of batter onto the parchment lined sheets, 10 cookies per tray, leaving space in between. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes until the edges feel set.

Rotate pans top to bottom and front to bake halfway through baking to ensure even baking. Allow the cookies to cool completely on the parchment lined trays before removing.

Tip: Freeze the cookies before filling with ice cream to make it easier to sandwich them together.