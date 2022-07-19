2-dalit-girls-stripped-to-lend-uniforms-for-class-picture

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The UP state education department on Monday set up a probe in a case pertaining to two

Dalit

schoolgirls being made to strip in Hapur and their uniforms being lent to upper-caste girls for a class photo. The UP state education department ordered the departmental inquiry after the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) demanded an “action-taken” report in the case pertaining to the forceful undressing of the two Dalit schoolgirls. The district magistrate of Hapur,

Medha Rupam

, told TOI that he had directed cops to file an FIR as well.

On July 11, two Dalit schoolgirls of class IV were allegedly forced to take off their uniforms and lend them to upper-caste girls for a class photo. They were threatened with expulsion by their teachers when they protested. Although basic shiksha adhikari

Archana Gupta

suspended the two teachers after the incident came to light, the police allegedly did not take any action. NGO

Shoshit Kranti Dal

later took up the issue and highlighted the matter on social media.

The father of one of the girls told TOI he is being pressured to bury the matter. He said, “Despite my complaints, no FIR has been registered against the teachers yet. I am being pressured by them as well as other villagers to remain quiet. I had filed a complaint against the teachers at the district magistrate’s office.”

Ravikant (who uses his first name only), president of Shoshit Kranti Dal, tweeted, “It’s been a week and no FIR has been registered…the accused teachers are holding panchayats to pressure the girls’ families. This is the height of Dalit subjugation. How else will you define it?”

A police officer said on Monday that a team including women constables recorded the statement of the girls, a day after NCSC chairman

Vijay Sampla

asked for the report.

