2-charged-after-vietnam-vet-dies-in-hyde-park-carjacking-attempt

Reuters

Many Americans embrace falsehoods about critical race theory

Critical race theory, a once-obscure academic concept that has sparked school board protests and classroom bans in some states, is largely misunderstood among the general public, even by those who say they are familiar with what it teaches about racism in America, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Many of those who said they were familiar with it answered follow-up questions that showed they embraced a variety of misconceptions about critical race theory that have been largely circulating among conservative media outlets. For example, 22% of those who said they were familiar with critical race theory also think it is taught in most public high schools.