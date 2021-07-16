2-charged-after-vietnam-vet-dies-in-hyde-park-carjacking-attempt

-
Reuters
Hunt for indigenous children’s unmarked graves in Canada ‘barely scratched the surface’ -researcher
A juvenile rib, a tooth and survivors’ testimony that children were dragged from their beds in the middle of the night to dig graves in an apple orchard gave clues on where to conduct the radar search that found unmarked graves of children at a former Canadian residential school, researchers said on Thursday. Sarah Beaulieu, a specialist in ground-penetrating radar from the University of the Fraser Valley, conducted searches in May on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.
NextShark
NYPD, FBI join forces to fight Asian hate in new campaign
The New York Police Department (NYPD) and FBI have launched a joint public service announcement to encourage the reporting of potential anti-Asian hate crimes. What to know: Of all individuals targeted for their race, religion, gender and sexual orientation in New York City, Asian Americans saw the largest spike in hate crimes in the first half of the year. New York also recorded the most anti-Asian hate crimes among 16 of America’s largest cities and counties in the first quarter of the year, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino.
Axios
Another heat dome poised to roast northern Rockies, Canada
The next in a series of relentless heat waves is taking shape across parts of the West and northern Plains, with temperatures set to vault into the triple-digits once again from Idaho and Montana north into Alberta and Saskatchewan. Why it matters: The West has already been extremely hot so far this summer, with a series of heat waves of unparalleled intensity for some regions. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The heat waves have combined with drought co
Reuters
Many Americans embrace falsehoods about critical race theory
Critical race theory, a once-obscure academic concept that has sparked school board protests and classroom bans in some states, is largely misunderstood among the general public, even by those who say they are familiar with what it teaches about racism in America, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Many of those who said they were familiar with it answered follow-up questions that showed they embraced a variety of misconceptions about critical race theory that have been largely circulating among conservative media outlets. For example, 22% of those who said they were familiar with critical race theory also think it is taught in most public high schools.
Associated Press
Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends — with disagreements
Welcoming Angela Merkel to the White House for a final time, President Joe Biden renewed his concerns to the German chancellor Thursday about a major, nearly complete Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline but said they agreed Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon. The two discussed — though made no apparent headway — on differences over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline during a largely friendly farewell visit for Merkel as she nears the end of a political career that has spanned four American presidencies. “On a personal note, I must tell you I will miss seeing you at our summits,” Biden said as he stood by Merkel, the second-longest serving chancellor in Germany’s history, at a late afternoon White House press conference.
WCVB – Boston
Replica of Vietnam Wall visits Nahant
A moving exhibit that honors the Americans who served in the Vietnam War and those who made the ultimate sacrifice is making a stop in Massachusetts this weekend.
WBAL – Baltimore Videos
Annapolis police make arrest in killing of Michelle Cummings
Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting. Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.