2 Chainz trends after Twitter remembers his hilarious bars – REVOLT TV

Every once in a while, a random, mostly innocuous tweet leads to a rapper trending on Twitter. As it has on countless other occasions, that scenario has unfolded once again, with 2 Chainz being the focus this time around.

The “Southside Hov” artist started trending a major way after one particular fan tweeted out a comment about the nature of Chainz’s lyrics, which can range from silly to profound, yesterday (July 5).

“2 Chainz is one of the funniest rappers ever,” tweeted the fan. “Some of his metaphors make absolutely no sense but they be [fire] and rhyme.”

That tweet has been between over 9,000 times, and it’s also gotten close to 51,000 likes on its way to sparking a viral trend. Responding to the tweet, fans began posting their own favorite 2 Chainz bars.

For one tweet, a fan posted a screenshot to the lyrics to Chainz’s 2013 song “U Da Realest.” “Rest in peace to all the soldiers that died in the service/I dive in her cervix,” reads the screenshot to the lyrics.

In another tweet, a fan referenced some lyrics from Chainz’s “Beautiful Pain,” a song that includes one particularly memorable one-liner. “I hope you get testicular cancer in the brain, dickhead,” reads the set of lyrics. The fan couldn’t help but laugh. “This right here had me dead as fuck,” the fan wrote in the tweet with the lyrics.

Now, don’t get it twisted: 2 Chainz can rap for days and days. With a knack for tight rhyme schemes and deft wordplay, he’s really been one of the more consistent lyricists the rap game has to offer. But as is the case with any artist, some material doesn’t age too well for stylistic reasons or otherwise, and in other instances, fans just like to get jokes off. See fans do just that in the tweets below.

My fav verse:

I got two L’s like Pelle, clip ya like LA, Lake’em

As-salāmu bring home the bacon

You ain’t from Kingston, you are Ja-faking

You take her and make up, I mess up her makeup

She started with an A-cup, put some D’s on it

Yeah, I’m the shit, I should have Febreze on me pic.twitter.com/XEYq6yhIjc — Tifféloyx is Excessively Black (@tiffeloyx) July 6, 2021