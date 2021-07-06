2-barcelona-stars-accused-of-racism,-make-big-statement-as-stunning-video-emerges

Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele have both apologized after been accused of abusing Japanese people

The incident happened two years ago when Barcelona were in Japan for pre-season championship

Some technicians came to the room to do their work and Antoine Griezmann and Dembele were spotted laughing at them

Antoine Griezmann and teammate at the France national team and Barcelona Ousmane Dembele have both tendered apology after an old video of them was leaked where they were spotted to be mocking Asian people in hotel.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The incident was said to have happened in 2019 during Barcelona’s pre-season tour and the video was recorded by Ousmane Dembele and him and Griezmann were seen laughing at the technicians working in their room.

And according to the report on Sportsbible and Goal, Ousmane Dembele explained that his action was not to ridicule the people of Japan.

Antoine Griezmann and Dembele in action for France at EURO 2020.

Photo by Laszlo Balogh

Source: Getty Images

“Hello all, during these last few days, a private video dating back to 2019 has been circulating on social media. It all took place in Japan. It could’ve taken place anywhere on the planet and I would’ve used the same expression.

“I was therefore not targetting any community. I just happened to use this type of expression with my friends regardless of their origins.

“This video has since been made public. I appreciate therefore that it could’ve hurt the people present in these images. Because of this, I would like to sincerely apologise to them.”

Antoine Griezmann’s reaction

“I have always been completely against all forms of discrimination.

“For the past few days, certain people have wanted to paint me as someone that I am not. I firmly refute the accusations made against me and I’m sorry if I have offended any of my Japanese friends.”

Meanwhile, France have been sent out in the 2020 EURO and Antoine Griezmann and Dembele will be given some days to rest before resuming training at Barcelona.

Earlier, . had reported how France coach Didier Deschamps and midfielder Paul Pogba clashed after the EURO 2020 round of 16 defeat against Switzerland in which the world champions lost on penalties.

Football fans never thought France would suffer a defeat in the encounter considering their status as world champions, and they indeed started the match impressively netting the first goal.

With few minutes to the end of the encounter, France were still leading, but they allowed Swiss players to come back into the game as the regulation time ended 3-3.

They went on for penalties before Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe lost the kick that sent France out of the championship.

Deschamps was not happy with Paul Pogba’s attacking style of play after they were 3-1 up against Switzerland.

Source: .