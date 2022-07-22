1st week of monsoon session of Parliament washed out

NEW DELHI: The first week of the

Monsoon session

was washed out when Lok Sabha failed to transact much business on Friday owing to the

opposition

protest over price rise and GST on common food commodities. The house passed the Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022, in brief proceedings.

The

Rajya Sabha

too witnessed repeated adjournments following protests by the Opposition over price rise and other issues like GST on daily essentials.

As Lok Sabha assembled in the morning, opposition members including those of

Congress

, Left and DMK rushed to the well shouting slogans and demanding a discussion on inflation and GST.

The Speaker tried to restore order, and then adjourned the House till afternoon. When the House reassembled, the scenes were repeated, forcing second adjournment.

Post-Lunch, the house passed the Indian Antarctica Bill which seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region. It proposes to prohibit Indian expedition to Antarctica without an authorisation from a party to the Antarctic Treaty.

The joint opposition also held a protest in the

Parliament

complex as it has been doing for the entire week.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh managed to conduct the Question Hour amid protest by opposition parties for almost an hour. Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Kailash Choudhary, Minister of Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel answered the questions amid protests by opposition members.

Goyal said the government is ready for a discussion on the issues.

