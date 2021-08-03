1More Launches Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, AirFree TWS, AirFree Pods Earphones in India – Gadgets 360

1More – the Shenzhen-based audio company known for its Piston and Quad Driver in-ear headphones – on Tuesday announced a new sub-brand in India called Omthing (derived from ‘one more thing’) under which three audio peripherals have been launched. Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, Omthing AirFree TWS, and Omthing AirFree Pods are wireless devices that come at a budget friendly price point. The Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband is the cheapest among the three and offers IPX4 water resistance. The Omthing AirFree TWS are next in line and come with environmental noise cancellation (ENC). Omthing AirFree Pods are the most expensive and are powered by a Qualcomm chipset.

Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, Omthing AirFree TWS, Omthing AirFree Pods: Price in India

Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband is priced at Rs. 1,499 and is offered in a single black colour. Omthing AirFree TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,499 and are also offered in a single black colour. The Omthing AirFree Pods TWS earbuds cost Rs. 3,999 and are available in Forest Green, Midnight Black, Reddish Orange, and Snow White colours. All three audio devices are available for purchase via Flipkart, Omthing by 1More announced.

Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband specifications, features

Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband earphones are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers that are housed in a solid metallic chamber. They come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and is backed by a 160mAh battery. The company claims the earphones can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. They take 2.5 hours to charge completely. There are media controls on the inline remote for answering calls, changing tracks, volume, and activating voice assistant. The Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband earphones have an IPX4 build and a lightweight design at just 28.4 grams.

Omthing AirFree TWS specifications, features

Omthing AirFree TWS earbuds feature 7mm dynamic drivers and also have Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. They feature ENC to filter out surrounding noise. They have an advertised total battery life of 20 hours. The earbuds take an hour to charge while the case takes two hours. The Omthing AirFree TWS earbuds offer touch controls controlling calls, media, and activating voice assistant. The TWS earbuds have an IPX4 build and weigh 4 grams each.

Omthing AirFree Pods specifications, features

Omthing AirFree Pods are also TWS earbuds with a stem-style design. They are powered by 13mm composite titanium dynamic drivers and a Qualcomm cVc 8.0 chipset for noise cancelling technology. The four built-in microphones provide ENC. They connect via Bluetooth v5 with support for SBC, AAC, and aptX codecs. They have a claimed battery life of up to 25 hours total with a charging time of one hour for the earbuds and two hours for the case. The charging case supports Qi wireless charging. The earbuds have a lightweight design weighing 4 grams each.