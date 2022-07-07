1height-south-african-music-house

1height provides daily urban songs to Africans, South Africans in general. We publish hip hop, Amapiano, Gqom Music from top artists both from home and abroad. We do this in our own little way to contribute to the Music industry at large.

We provide you with many options to download and listen to our Daily songs at your leisure. On our website, use the search box to find the Song, Biography, Music Videos you’re looking for.

1height Music House

We have a large selection of South African Amapiano songs, including singles, albums, and videos, all of which are of excellent quality and are available for immediate download. Afro House Music, Deep House Music, Gqom Musics, South African Gospel Music, Amapiano, Amapiano Remix, and SA Hip Hop Music are among the added bonuses. And mixtapes from South Africa’s baddest DJs and talents, with compilations of songs featured in the mixtape portion. We’ve got you covered no matter what genre you’re into.

South Africa has a rich and vibrant musical history. During the apartheid years, music was the sound of resistance, producing anti-apartheid songs that further elucidated South Africans’ plight. The country is home to legendary musicians and performers who helped shape the distinct genres of South African music that we know and love today.

South Africa is home to a plethora of internationally renowned musicians from various genres, including jazz legend Hugh Masekela, singing diva Miriam Makeba, hip-hop icons Die Antwoord, and Afro-pop singer Brenda Fassie, to name a few.

South African Music Genres in 1height Music

Kwaito Kwela Mbaqanga South African house Isicathamiya Javia (Township Jive) South African Jazz Mbube Amapiano Township Music

