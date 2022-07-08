19-year-old-oau-student-declared-missing-in-ibadan

A first year student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), identified as Jamila Ayo Abu, has been declared missing in Ibadan.

The 19-year-old student was said to have left her parent’s house located at Ireakari Estate, along Akala-Expressway, Ibadan, on Wednesday, July 6, to an undisclosed location and is yet to return home.

According to her distraught mom, Mrs Abu, Jamila complained of a headache in the morning and that was why she didn’t follow her to the office on that fateful day.

When she returned home in the evening, she saw Jamila’s phone on the table but she was nowhere to be found.

Her words,

“When I got home on Wednesday evening, I met her mobile phone on the table, and I became worried when I could not see her within and even in the neighbourhood. I have been trying to know her whereabouts but the effort has not yielded any fruit.

“We waited for some hours and when we didn’t see her, we had to report the incident to the police formally.

“I will be very happy if we can get any vital information on her whereabouts. I’m also appealing to the public to help me out.”

Anyone with useful information on the Jamila’s whereabout should please call her mom on 07063780239.