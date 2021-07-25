1,866 orphaned, 200 brethren arrested by FG in 2015 – Islamic movement alleges

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, known as Shi’ites, has claimed that about 1,866 of their children in Nigeria were orphaned following the Federal Government’s alleged comedown on their activities in Zaria since 2015.

The members also explained that about 200 brethren of the sect were arrested, while properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed since then.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, the Secretary of IMN’s Academic Forum, Abdullahi Muhammad Musa alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was responsible in an attempt by a foreign power to suppress the Muslim group in Nigeria.

The statement titled, ‘Buhari’s Silence over Riyadh’s Claims: A Conclusive Proof of His Guilt’ noted that the Zaria massacre had become the talk of the country.

The movement lamented that the savage killing of their members, the subsequent carting off and incarceration of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, the arrest of over two hundred brethren and the destruction of property owned by the Sheikh have rendered 1,866 children orphaned.

He explained that it all began on Saturday, December 12, 2015, saying that on that day, the commemoration of the arrival of al-Rabi’ul al-Awwal, the birth month of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was merely some hours to commence.

According to him, “Then, there came the attack which culminated in unprecedented scenes of carnage that claimed more than a thousand people, including Sheikh El-Zakzaky’s three sons. Many alive with treatable injuries, some without the least bit, but were burnt, the Sheikh’s elder sister altogether.”

He explained that but for the Federal Government’s complicity, these could neither have happened nor even be considered, lamenting that apparently, Nigeria’s sovereignty was put up for sale, then Riyadh and her allies grabbed the perfect window of opportunity to have their bidding done.

He warned that Nigerians should be mindful of foreign interference in the internal affairs of our country.

Musa noted that instead of the Federal Government to make reference to, or rather, consult the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry constituted by the Kaduna State Government under the chairmanship of Honourable Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba to prosecute the perpetrators, it has dumped the victims in kangaroo litigation procedures and delay tactics.

The Shi’ites said they cannot afford to fold their hands and watch a foreign country try hard to eliminate their incarcerated leader, while condemning the alleged role played by Saudi Arabia in the Zaria massacre and in Sheikh El-Zakzaky’s continued detention.

He assured that they would continue staging protests in Abuja and across the country until he (Sheikh El-Zakzaky) is released unconditionally, as the case is already at the International Criminal Court of Justice.