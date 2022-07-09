18-year-old-suspect-steals-16-plasma-tv-sets-worth-n1.2m,-sold-them-for-n350k-and-used-money-to-lodge-in-hotel-with-girlfriend

Men of the Kano State Police Command have arrested an 18-year-old suspect, Sadiq Isma’il, for burglary and theft of 16 Plasma TV sets.

Sadiq was said to have broken into a shop at Sharada Quarters and carted away sixteen Plasma TV sets worth N1.2 million which he sold for N350,000 to one Abdullahi Muktar.

Following a complaint by the shop owner, the police launched a discrete investigation which led to the arrest of Sadiq and Abdullahi at a hotel.

Upon interrogation, Sadiq confessed to stealing the TV sets and using part of the proceed to lodge in a hotel with his girlfriend.

Meanwhile the police have recovered eleven out of the sixteen stolen TVs.

The Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa Haruna, who confirmed the incident in a statement wrote,

“On 22/06/2022 at about 0800hrs, a report was received from a resident of Sharada Quarters Kano that, on the same date, he went to his shop located at Sharada Quarters Kano, and discovered that unknown hoodlum(s) broke the window of his shop and stole sixteen (16) Plasma TV (32 inches each) valued One Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N1,200,000:00), at Seventy Five Thousand Naira (N75,000:00) each,” he stated.

“On receipt of the complaint, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi raised and instructed a team of Detectives led by SP Abdulrahim Adamu, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Sharada Division to trace and arrest the perpetrator(s). The team immediately swung into action.

“Sustained intelligence-led follow-up resulted in the arrest of the principal suspect, Sadiq Isma’il, ‘m’, 18 years old, of Rijiyar Lemo Quarters Kano, at a Hotel in Nassarawa LGA, Kano State where he lodged. On preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed that he singlehandedly went to the shop around 2300hrs of 21/06/2022, broke the window and made away with the sixteen (16) Plasma TVs.

“He further confessed that he sold all the sixteen(16) Plasma TVs at Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N350,000:00), at Twenty One Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Five Naira (N21,875:00) each, where he used part of the money to lodge in a hotel with his girlfriend.

“Discreet investigation led to the arrest of the receiver, one Abdullahi Muktar, ‘m’, 20 years old of Gama Quarters Kano at the same hotel with the principal suspect. He led to the recovery of eleven (11) of the stolen Plasma TVs from the Kano and Bauchi States.”

The Commissioner of Police have directed further investigation into the case after which the suspects will be charged to court.