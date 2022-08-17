18-year-old-student-arrested-over-attempt-to-kidnap-provost

An 18-year-old student has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger Command, for an alleged attempt to kidnap the Provost, College of Fisheries, New Bussa.

This was disclosed in a statement by the command spokesman, ASC Nasir Abdullahi, on Wednesday.

He said the suspect, who is a student of the college conspired with one other person, now at large, to allegedly write a letter threatening to kidnap the provost if he failed to pay ransom.

Nasir however said that the suspect did not demand any particular amount before he was arrested by detectives from the command, NAN reports.

The spokesman added that the suspect has been immediately arraigned before a Chief Magistrates Court on a two-count of criminal conspiracy and intimidation.