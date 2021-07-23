18-year-old-nigerian-lady-who-washes-tankers-to-support-her-studies-goes-viral-as-video-emerges,-causes-stir

An 18-year-old lady has shocked many people on social media with the kind of hustle she engages in

In a viral video, the lady identified as Chinyere washes tankers just so she could see herself through school

Chinyere stated that on a Sunday she can do up to three tankers and get paid N2000 for each job done

While students engage in different activities to make ends meet and support their schooling, a young lady’s uncommon hustle has stunned internet users.

18-year-old Chinyere washes tankers as an occupation to support her studies.

Chinyere can wash up to 3 tankers on a good day

In a video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, the hardworking scholar could be seen with a bucket filled with detergent as she scrubs tyres with a sponge.

When quizzed on how it works, Chinyere said on a Sunday she could wash up to three trucks and earns N2k per job executed.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@nwadibia_1 stated:

“Super woman. I honestly need her parents Number she needs our encouragement.”

@amyyoungkelly commented:

“Pls I will like to support this little girl anyone that can reach her.”

@jaycruisee said:

“When will she finish washing this tanker?God!!!!! People are suffering in this same country that money is in the air.. on gaaaaaaad.”

@bee_chalin expressing doubt remarked:

“I don’t know why this video is just like cooked up story…. look at her hand that she will to wash a whole trailer talk more of sometime 3, sometimes 10..omo this story doesn’t sound true to me.”

Young student showcases hustle as a labourer

Meanwhile, . previously reported that a young Nigerian student had stunned many as she showcased her hustle as a labourer.

In a Twitter post she made on Friday, March 26, @02franx shared pictures of herself with a head pan and flanked by male labour workers at a construction site.

She captioned it:

“Aside being a student..”

To show she wasn’t fake, she released a video – in a subsequent tweet – of her carrying a block of cement in a construction site.

