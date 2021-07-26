18-year-old-african-athlete-reproduces-cristiano-ronaldo’s-goal-celebration-after-crucial-victory

Mohamed Elsayed must have given Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic goal celebration a little more milage after replicating the jubilation at the ongoing Tokyo 2020

The Egyptian caused an upset in his event over the weekend after beating the 2016 Olympics gold medallist Yannick Borel

Elsayed couldn’t contain his joy after his victory as he threw away his helmet and made a run before reproducing the celebration

Mohamed Elsayed, Egyptian fencer, must have been so proud of himself after triumphing over four-time world champion Yannick Borel at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 18-year-old realising the feat he just achieved expressed his excitement by replicating Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic goal celebration at the end of his event last weekend.

Euro Sport and Daily Mail report that the teenage sensation caused an upset after claiming a 15-11 win over the Rio 2016 team gold medal winner in the epee round of 32.

Mohamed Elsayed celebrating his triumph over 2016 Olympics gold winner Yannick Borel.

Although the victory was impressive for the youngster, he was dumped out of the competition in the quarter-finals by Ukrainian Ihor Reizlin.

This came after defeating China’s Lan Minghao 15-9 in the encounter that propelled him to the last-eight stage of the Games.

Daily Mail reports that the Egyptian athlete will have many more chances to repeat the 36-year-old’s celebration at the Olympics in the future.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was said to have launched his trademark jubilation during his time at Real Madrid and he has celebrated his goals the same way since then.

Ronaldo runs towards the corner flag and jumps into the air before spinning and then shout ‘siiii’ while landing.

