18-best-platform-beds-to-elevate-your-bedroom-style

Axios
Denver apartment deals: 8 cool spots with sign-on specials
Rent is on the rise in Denver, but these eight apartments are offering sign-on deals, like one or two months free rent.Pro tip: Most apartments will allow you to either take the deal up front or prorate your rent to make the monthly payments cheaper. For example, if rent is $1,500 a month and they’re offering one month free on a 12-month lease, your rent could be $1,375.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDeco ApartmentsLocation: 21
Associated Press
Families of Beirut blast victims want officials prosecuted
Families of the victims of last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port protested in the capital on Friday to pressure parliament to lift immunity on three legislators as requested by the judge leading the investigation into the explosion. One of the protests took place near the residency of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, where the legislature’s justice committee was meeting over the immunity request. Lebanese troops pushed the protesters back from the tightly-secured building.
Reuters
Poll says one third of Russians support ban on Navalny’s groups
Thirty-two percent of Russians support the extremism ban on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s political network while 27% oppose it, according to an opinion poll by the Moscow-based Levada Centre published on Friday. Levada, which polled 1,630 people on June 24-30, said 38% had voiced indifference over last month’s ruling that designated Navalny’s groups as “extremist”. It also said that support for Navalny’s activities had dipped to 14% from 20% last September.
The Telegraph
UK to deport Albanian criminals more quickly under new deal
Priti Patel has struck a new agreement with Albania to speed up the deportation of the nation’s criminals from the UK. The Home Secretary signed the agreement to remove failed asylum seekers and jailed Albanian criminals sooner as part of a two-day visit to the country’s capital, Tirana. Albanians make up the largest number of foreign national offenders in UK prisons, totalling more than 1,500, or 16 per cent of the overseas jail population. The deal will enable the Government to enact its plans
Associated Press
China criticizes US moves to expand financial sanctions
China’s government on Friday criticized new U.S. moves to reduce access to American financial markets and said it will protect Chinese companies but gave no indication of possible retaliation. The S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell removed more Chinese companies from their indexes after President Joe Biden expanded a blacklist of companies that are off limits to American investors. A foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, accused Washington of “abusing national power and generalizing the concept of national security to suppress Chinese enterprises for no reason.”
Associated Press
Brazil’s Bolsonaro warns 2022 vote will be clean or canceled
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday ratcheted up assertions of potential fraud in next year’s presidential election, suggesting it could be canceled unless the voting system is reformed. “Either we do clean elections in Brazil, or we don’t do elections at all,” he told supporters in capital, Brasilia. For weeks, Bolsonaro has insistently cast doubt on Brazil’s electronic voting system, in place since 1996, by claiming elections have been marred by fraud, most recently his own in 2018.
Yahoo News Video
Florida Gov. DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules. But after a deadly building collapse, the Republican governor is largely hitting pause on the culture wars.
Associated Press
Officers sue California city over Black Lives Matter mural
Five officers have sued the Silicon Valley city of Palo Alto, saying it allowed the creation of a Black Lives Matter mural with anti-police images that constituted harassment and discrimination against law enforcement. The mural was painted last June in the street across from City Hall following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin. It was to remain on the street for up to a year but it was gone by November, according to The bioreports in Palo Alto, which first reported the lawsuit Wednesday.
Reuters
Former Brazil Health Ministry official arrested in Senate
Drama erupted in Brazil’s Congress on Wednesday as a former Health Ministry official was arrested under the orders of the lawmaker leading a Senate inquiry into the government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Roberto Dias had been a logistics director at the Health Ministry but was fired last week after he was accused of asking for a bribe in the procurement of the Indian COVID-19 shot Covaxin. He was arrested at the behest of Senator Omar Aziz on allegations that he lied in his testimony to the Senate inquiry (CPI) earlier in the day.
Associated Press
The Latest: Judge: attackers say planned to arrest Moïse
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A judge investigating the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse says two Haitian-Americans arrested in the case were acting as translators for a larger group of attackers that originally planned to arrest, not kill the leader, the Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported Friday. Noël said one of the suspects, James Solages, told him he “found this job on the internet.” A separate judge, Fidélito Dieudonné, said four of the 15 Colombians arrested in the case entered Haiti on June 6 after passing through the Dominican Republic.
Reuters
Pentagon ‘deeply concerned’ by recent attacks on personnel in Iraq, Syria
The Pentagon said on Thursday it was deeply concerned about a series of attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria in recent days. U.S. diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks on Wednesday alone, including at least 14 rockets hitting an Iraqi air base hosting U.S. forces, wounding two American service members. While there were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks – part of a wave targeting U.S. troops or areas where they are based in Iraq and Syria – analysts believed they were part of a campaign by Iranian-backed militias.
Yahoo News Video
CDC: 99.5% of COVID-19 deaths are from unvaccinated individuals
During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Thursday, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said preliminary data from several states indicates that 99.5 percent of recent deaths from coronavirus are of individuals who were unvaccinated and could have been prevented with a vaccine. Walensky also said the rise in the number of cases due to the Delta variant is “troubling.”
Associated Press
Head of radical Palestinian group laid to rest in Syria
Hundreds of people attended on Friday the funeral of Ahmed Jibril, the leader of a breakaway Palestinian faction whose group carried out attacks in the 1970s and 1980s against Israeli targets was laid to rest in the Syrian capital of Damascus. Special funeral prayers were held for Jibril whose coffin was wrapped with a Palestinian flag at Damascus’ Al-Othman Mosque and was later taken for burial in the cemetery of the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, Syria’s largest. Jibril was buried next to his son, Jihad, who was killed in an explosion in 2002 in Beirut, for which the group blamed Israel.
The Telegraph
How Azerbaijan is struggling to clear mines from its ‘liberated lands’
With its rolling plains of prime farmland, the Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan is one of the choicest chunks of turf recaptured from Armenia during last year’s war. As state TV is fond of proclaiming, the “liberated lands” of the disputed Karabakh frontier are now to be repopulated, breathing life into villages that have lain empty for decades. It is not, however, going to be quite that simple. During their separatist war in the 1990s, Armenian forces sowed Fuzuli and other districts with land min