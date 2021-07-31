169-die-of-cholera-outbreak-in-kano

The Director of Public Health, Kano State Ministry of Health, Dr Ashiru Rajab has disclosed that 169 people have died of Cholera outbreak ravaging 41 out of the 44 local government areas in the State.

Speaking with newsmen, she explained that the casualties were recorded in three months in the State.

According to her, 191 persons affected with the disease are currently receiving treatments in various health facilities in the state.

The Director of Public Health assured that the state government was doing everything possible to arrest the situation.

She explained that the state has recorded 5,221 cases in the last three months, saying that about 4,860 were treated and discharged.

Currently, she further explained, “we have 191 active cases in different facilities across the State, while 169 deaths were recorded across the 41 Local Government Areas of the state.”

The Director emphasized that Kano State Government had embarked on massive sensitization and enlightenment campaign to the general populace, especially the rural dwellers on measures needed to be implored in maintaining environmental and personal hygiene to avoid outbreaks.

“Similarly, the Government had provided the needed medications such as fluids, drugs and other essential facilities in government hospitals geared towards addressing the menace,” she explained.