16 Photos of the Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, and the Rest of the Royal Family Playing Tennis – TownandCountrymag.com

The British royal family loves their sporting exploits, and tennis clearly holds a special place in their hearts. Their fondness for the sport has made the annual Wimbledon tennis tournament something of an unofficial royal spotting event (and Kate Middleton’s faces at the Grand Slam have become the stuff of tennis legend), but their affection also extends out of the stands and onto the court. Plenty of royals have enjoyed serving up some game themselves. Here, the best shot of the royal family playing like pros.



1923 Long before he became King George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s father, enjoyed a good tennis match. Here, the then-Duke of York and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (the future Queen Mother) attended a tennis party after the announcement of their engagement.



1926 A few years later, the future George VI would go on to become the only royal ever to compete at Wimbledon, playing doubles with Louis Greig (they were eliminated in the first round.)



1986 Carrying on the family tradition, Prince Edward takes a swing at a tennis court in London.



1988 Princess Diana looked ready to give it her best serve against German tennis player Steffi Graf at the Vanderbilt Raquet Club in London.

1988 Ever the style maven, Princess Diana made an argument for tennis skirts everywhere with this outfit.

1993 The sport must have stuck with Prince Edward, as he was seen here again playing at Holyport Real Tennis Court in 1993.

Kate Middleton (back row, third from the left) may not have been a royal when this photo was taken for her school tennis team, but she appears to have already developed a love of the game.



2007 Queen Elizabeth may not have inherited her father’s tennis form (Her Majesty is famously more of a riding and racing fan) but she was clearly please to receive a racket from the British Davis Cup.



2012 He may have been at a cricket skills clinic, but Prince Charles still tossed around a tennis ball at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during a visit to Australia.

2014 During a visit to the Coventry War Memorial Park, Prince William hit a few balls while fans looked on.

2016 During a Youth Sports Festival during his official visit to Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda, Prince Harry took a swing at a few tennis balls.

2016 Prince Harry working on his form at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

2017 In 2016, Kate took over from the Queen as the royal patron of the Lawn Tennis Association . Here, she embraces her new position by playing around with kids at the National Tennis Centre.

2018 Kate showed off her serve during a visit to the Coach Core Essex apprenticeship program.

2021 Kate played a match with some school children in Scotland at the Craiglockhart Tennis Centre in Edinburgh as part of the Lawn Tennis Association’s youth program.

2021 Prince William got in on the game too, volleying a few balls with the youth program as well.

Lauren Hubbard

Writer

Lauren Hubbard is a freelance writer and Town & Country contributor who covers beauty, shopping, entertainment, travel, home decor, wine, and cocktails.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io