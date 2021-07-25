16 Famous People Who Mentored Their Fellow Celebrities – BuzzFeed

Jones wanted to learn how to write and compose music, so Charles taught him. Charles described working from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m., getting home at 6 a.m., and being woken up by Jones three hours later for another lesson. Charles said, “I mean, I loved him so much I’d get up out of bed — sleep just didn’t matter anymore because it was him…I love Quincy very much. If I got a dime, he got a nickel. I mean, that’s just the way it is.”



Getty / Gai Terrell / Redferns

