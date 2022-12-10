16 best sequin dresses for party season: From ASOS to Zara, Mint Velvet & MORE

Last modified on

Sequin dresses never go out of style. Shop our favourite sequin party dresses from the likes of Marks & Spencer, ASOS, Zara and more. Whether you’re wanting a mini dress, maxi, midi or in gold, silver, black or pink!

Sequins aren’t just for Christmas, everyone needs to remember that! Sequins are for life, and that’s why I’ve been searching for the best sequin dresses to hang in your wardrobe for years to come.

There’s always a time and a place for a sequin dress – whether you’re looking for a sequin mini, maxi, midi, midaxi or ball gown. Quite frankly, whatever style you choose, you simply cannot go wrong with a bit of shimmer and shine.

As HELLO!’s resident sequin obsessive (ask anyone!), I wanted to scour the virtual rails for some of the best sparkliest frocks for you all to enjoy.

The best sequin dresses for 2022 Are you ready to be bedazzled?

Warehouse sequin dress of dreams

Green sequin dress, £175.20 (WAS £219), Warehouse

SHOP NOW Prepare to turn heads in this green sequin dress.

Topshop sequin dress of dreams

Cobalt blue Topshop sequin dress, £120, ASOS

SHOP NOW The vibrant shade of cobalt blue makes this sequin dress look super expensive.

Monsoon sequin dress of dreams

Aly feather trim sequin dress, £95, Monsoon

SHOP NOW Feathers AND sequins? A dreamy combination.

Mint Velvet sequin dress of dreams

Gold fluted sequin dress, £189, Mint Velvet

SHOP NOW Wait until you see the back of this gold sequin dress at Mint Velvet. The fluted hem is instantly flattering as well.

Mango sequin dress of dreams

Black sequin dress, £149.99, Mango

SHOP NOW This deserves a night out-out. Or maybe even a last minute trip to Vegas with the girls. Who’s in?!

Coast sequin dress of dreams

Sequin black lace dress, £119.20 (WAS £149), Coast

SHOP NOW Sequins AND lace? What’s not to love about this divine – and premium – design? Perfect for Christmas!

H&M sequin dress of dreams

Silver sequin wrap dress, £39.99, H&M

SHOP NOW H&M rarely drops the sequins and sparkles, but when they do – like the dress above – they’re always well worth the wait.

Nasty Gal sequin dress of dreams

Gold and black sequin dress, £83.40 (WAS £139), Nasty Gal

SHOP NOW This sequin party dress looks so fabulous worn with an oversized black blazer.

Oasis sequin dress of dreams

Sequin mini dress, £55.20, Oasis

SHOP NOW This sequin short sleeve T-Shirt dress is so flattering.

ASOS sequin dress of dreams

Blue sequin dress, £156, ASOS

SHOP NOW This is the kind of dress that just commands attention.

River Island sequin dress of dreams

Silver sequin dress, £35 (WAS £65), River Island

SHOP NOW If you’re looking for just a showstopper this River Island dress is spot on.

Zara sequin dress of dreams

Short sequin dress, £79.99, Zara

SHOP NOW This sequin dress is giving us Kate Moss vibes!

Ro&Zo sequin dress of dreams

Pink sequin dress, £95.20, Ro&Zo

SHOP NOW A sequin dress that can be worn year after year.

Nadine Merabi sequin dress of dreams

Phoebe sequin dress, £225, Nadine Merabi

SHOP NOW The ultimate showstopper dress. Be prepared to wow!

Marks & Spencer sequin dress of dreams

Sequin tea dress, £79, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW This sequin dress is a real masterpiece from M&S. It’s a real star purchase, and if you don’t buy it, I guarantee it’ll live rent-free in your mind for years to come.

Karen Millen’s sequin dress of dreams

Pink sequin dress, £117.50 (WAS £141), Karen Millen

SHOP NOW This dress is perfect for party season.

