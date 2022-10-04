15th Headies: Next Rated Artist To Get 2022 Bentley Worth Over N300 Million

News

A 2022 Bentley Bentayga SUV, will be awarded to the winner of the ‘Next Rated’ category, at the ongoing 15th Headies awards.

Naija News reports that this was made known by journalist Sampson Unamka, in a video shared on his Instagram page.

This publication gathered that the 2022 ultra-luxury Bentley Bantayga SUV is reportedly worth over N300 million and has been tagged as one of the most expensive trucks money can buy, going head-to-head with British-made rivals such as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV and Range Rover SV.

Nigerian artists competing for this sumptuous prize are BNXN, Ruger, Ayra Starr, Zinoleesky and Lojay who are all nominated in the next rated category.

The 15th edition of the Headies awards is currently holding at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta and it is the first time the foremost Nigerian music award will be held outside the shores of the country.

Meanwhile, American actor, comedian, and producer, Anthony Anderson and Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, have been unveiled as the hosts for the 2022 headies award.

Anthony and Osas took over from Nancy Isime, who hosted the previous edition of the awards ceremony.

The new hosts will team up to make the event a memorable experience for all participants.

Osas who shared the latest development on her Instagram page expressed excitement stating that the event would be amazing and hilarious.

–