1507-new-lawyers-called-to-bar-amid-tight-security-in-abuja

Nigeria on Wednesday got a fresh batch of 1507 new lawyers who were called to her Bar amid tight security provided by various security agencies in the country.

The new wigs and gowns were inaugurated at the Body of Benchers Complex in Jabi District of Abuja as against the Nigerian Law School premises in Bwari.

Directory General of the Law School, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma revealed at the ceremony that the graduation ceremony had to be hurriedly shifted from the traditional place to the Body of Benchers Complex due to threats by terrorists and bandits to launch attacks against the famous Law School.

The Law School Director-General thanked the Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army, Inspector General of Police, Director General of State Service (DSS,) Civil Defense Commandant and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for jointly coming to the rescue of the School by providing adequate security and wise security counselling.

He said the graduands have been found worthy in character and in academics, hence their induction into the Nigerian Bar as full fleged lawyers.

Addressing the new lawyers, legal luminary and Chairman of the Body of Benchers (BoB,), Wole Olanipekun charged them to be prepared to serve the country and humanity diligently, without fear or favour.

He reminded them that law is a noble profession that must be well protected and counselled them to always adhere strictly to the Code of Conduct of the profession.

Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN further charged the new lawyers to always show respect and good conduct to their seniors as required by the code of professional conduct.

While celebrating their success as new lawyers, Olanipekun warned them against dancing in clubhouses with their bibs and gowns as witnessed in the recent past adding that punitive action would be invoked against such conduct.

Our correspondent observed that parents and well-wishers of the graduands were restricted to the outside of the Body of Benchers Complex for security reasons.

