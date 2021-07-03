15,000 clips lost to vandals on Abuja-Kaduna railway – Amaechi

In a bid to arrest the theft of clips on rail tracks around the country, the Federal Government has commenced massive installation of anti-theft clips to check acts of vandalism, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has said.

Amaechi, who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents on Friday, in Abuja, on the measure adopted by his ministry to guard against the thefts, said that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) lost no fewer than 15,000 clips along the Abuja-Kaduna rail line in the last six years.

As a result, the minister said that his ministry had resolved to henceforth install anti-theft clips to guard against the stealing of the rail tracks and other facilities.

The briefing was organised by the Presidential Communication Team led by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Amaechi said:” Like the Kaduna-Abuja rail line, where over 6,000 to 10,000 clips have been stolen and have to be replaced daily so that we don’t have a situation where the train derails.

“These clips aren’t made in Nigeria. They’re bought overseas. So, we buy them in dollars.

“Part of the solution is something called anti-theft clips. But, they are more expensive. It’s three times more expensive than the current one. But it is better.

” We’re now replacing them with anti-theft clips in Lagos-Ibadan. All other constructions will now be anti-theft. With anti-theft, you can’t open it. You can’t remove it.

“We need to now go back to the Abuja-Kaduna line and change them to anti-theft clips.

“I don’t know why we have not made that decision earlier because we have changed up to 10,000 to 15,000 clips in six years.”