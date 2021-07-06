Home WORLD NEWS 150 People Dead in 400 Shootings Over Fourth of July Weekend – The Daily Beast
150 People Dead in 400 Shootings Over Fourth of July Weekend – The Daily Beast

Over the Fourth of July weekend, there were more than 400 shootings across the United States taking the lives of at least 150 people. The Gun Violence Archive has compiled data on the number of shooting incidents over a 72-hour period between Friday and Sunday. In New York alone, there were 26 victims of 21 shootings. In Chicago 83 people were shot, 14 of them fatally. Of those killed, one was Chrys Carvajal, a member of the Illinois Army National Guard. There were also several mass shootings over the holiday weekend. Eight people were injured in a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday. Four children were shot in Virginia on Friday afternoon; all are expected to fully recover. A 17-year-old died after a shooting in Ohio that injured 12 others at a block party.

In a tweet, the Gun Violence Archive stated that there have been over 20 mass shootings in July alone.

Read it at CNN

