15 best women’s puffer jackets for those colder days

Last modified on

Oct 05, 2022 16:47 BST

Katherine Robinson

If you need a warm coat for chilly days a puffer jacket is a great option and there are so many women’s styles to choose from, including maxi puffers, designer padded coats and budget options. We’ve compiled the definitive list from stockists including H&M, Marks & Spencer, Topshop and ASOS, and there are even designer options

Do you have a coat for those colder spells? A puffer jacket is the perfect coat, and there are so many gorgeous designs to choose from. Now is the time to buy – before the nicest ones sell out.

We’ve gathered together the top picks when it comes to puffer coats, from the most stylish quilted maxi puffer you could ever wish for to short-but-chic numbers.

RELATED: Quilted jackets are still trending this autumn – here are 17 of the best

MORE: The best faux fur coats to keep you warm all winter

Best all-purpose puffer jacket

Diamond padded puffer coat, £225, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW Oh wow, this is so chic! And it’s chocolate brown, so it goes with almost everything, what more do you need to know?

Best hooded puffer jacket

Hooded puffer jacket, £89.99, Mango

SHOP NOW Mango’s hooded puffer jacket is super cool and practical.

Best winter whites puffer jacket

Basic puffer, £35.99, Pull & Bear

SHOP NOW Pull & Bear has nailed it with this white puffer jacket featuring a boxy cut and high neck collar.

Best khaki puffer jacket

Frankie Shop quilted padded ripstop jacket, £223, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW With its oversized silhouette, large flap pockets and collarless neckline to fit chunky knits underneath, this Frankie Shop jacket is everywhere! The ultimate cool-girl puffer.

Best bargain puffer jacket

Puffer jacket, £34.99, H&M

SHOP NOW H&M always stocks great puffer jackets, and this one is great value for £34.99. It’s fully lined and comes complete with a concealed drawstring waist and hood.

Best pink puffer jacket

Sherpa lined puffer jacket, £116.99, UGG

SHOP NOW When the weather is grey and miserable, what better colour to brighten up your outfit than pink? We ADORE this UGG puffer, not only for its gorgeous pinky rose hue but the cosy, sherpa lining too. It’s also waterproof, snowproof and windproof to boot.

MORE: Best tote bags for 2022: the essential all-purpose bag you need in your wardrobe

Best lightweight puffer jacket

Feather & down packaway puffer jacket, £55, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW If you want to keep warm without putting on something really bulky then M&S’s lightweight puffer coat is the business. The thermowarmth padding provides naturally warm insulation without adding extra weight. It’s also available in pink and white.

Best roomy puffer jacket

Mid-length down puffer jacket, £175, Arket

SHOP NOW Arket’s cosy knee-length puffer might just be the ultimate winter jacket if you’re looking for something a little roomier to wear your winter knits underneath. Order your regular size for a roomy fit, or size down if you want it tighter. This is an incredibly warm jacket with eco credentials to boot – it’s filled with 100% recycled down and feathers, with a shell of recycled polyamide.

Best cropped puffer jacket

Women’s Pike Lake cropped jacket, £135, Columbia

SHOP NOW This vintage-inspired jacket in a cropped length has all of the features of a regular puffer jacket: a cosy chin guard, adjustable hem and elastic cuffs. Its advanced insulation works with thermal-reflective technology to keep you toasty, plus it comes in a range of stylish colourways.

Best gilet puffer jacket

Bradbury leather puffer gilet, £359, AllSaints

SHOP NOW Gilets are having a real moment right now, and this leather one from AllSaints will add instant cool to your winter knits.

Best sporty puffer jacket

The North Face insulated jacket, £200, The North Face

SHOP NOW Join the likes of Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid with an ultra-cool North Face puffer – best teamed with jeans or joggers for a laidback look.

MORE: 7 leopard print puffer jackets that are just purr-fect for autumn

SHOP: Oversized blazers to look effortlessly cool in

Best velvet puffer jacket

Nell velvet puffa jacket, £149, Hush

SHOP NOW This gorgeous velvet puffer jacket from Hush will also protect you from the wind and cold.

Best leather puffer jacket

Whistles taupe leather puffer, £325, Selfridges

SHOP NOW Yes, leather puffers are a thing, and how stylish is this one? It’s exclusive to Selfridges so you won’t find it anywhere else.

Best down puffer jacket

Skye extreme women’s down jacket, £139.99, Mountain Warehouse

SHOP NOW This down puffer jacket from Mountain Warehouse is perfect for those really cold days. With snow said to be on the way, this will keep you warm on all of your outdoor winter adventures. It has a water-resistant outer and a down padding, plus practical zipped front pockets to carry your essentials.

The puffer jacket with the most five-star reviews

Amazon essentials packable puffer (available in 13 different colours), from £31, Amazon

SHOP NOW Amazon’s multi-use, water-resistant, packable puffer has thousands of five-star reviews and it’s available in 13 different colours. One glowing review reads: “I am delighted with my red jacket so much so I have just ordered the colour olive. I bought a medium and the fit is perfect, the sleeves are just the right length, body length is excellent. Overall I would highly recommend this very light-weight but very warm jacket.”

MORE: The comfortable underwear women actually rate

HELLO!’s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

–