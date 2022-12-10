15 best never-before-seen photos from Prince Harry & Meghan’s Netflix documentary

December 09, 2022 – 06:17 GMT

Nicky Morris,

Take a look at 15 of the best never-before-seen photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hotly-anticipated Netflix series finally landed on the streaming platform on 8 December, and while the documentary certainly included some major revelations about the couple’s relationship and life as royals, it also highlighted some amazing never-before-seen photos.

Harry & Meghan sees the couple share their high-profile love story, featuring previously unseen images and footage. Read on to see some of the best pictures from the series.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan reveal unseen invitations to exclusive wedding party

We were treated to many sweet photos of Meghan and Harry, one of which saw the couple looking loved up on their second meeting at 76 Dean Street. The pair had their first date at the same restaurant just one night previous, with Meghan suggesting that met again before she left town.

Speaking about the heartwarming photo, Meghan said: “There was one photo, we just wanted to capture the feeling of just sitting in that little restaurant and going, ‘Oh my gosh, I think we’re going to give it a go.'”

Meghan and Harry on their first date

Another heartwarming snap sees the pair locking lips in a sweet embrace, while Meghan holds a bunch of red heart balloons gifted to her by her now-husband.

In episode one, Harry detailed how he knew Meghan was the one for him after the couple’s second date. That was when it just hit me, I was like, ‘This woman is amazing, is everything I’ve been looking for and she’s so comfortable and so relaxed in my company,'” he said.

The couple were snapped sharing a kiss

In another amazing snap from their early relationship, the lovebirds could be seen holding hands while looking into each other’s eyes. As the picture flashed on the screen, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, could be heard recalling the first time she met Harry. “I remember when I first met him too,” she said. “He was [this] 6’1 handsome man with red hair. Really great manners. He was just really nice and they looked really happy together. Like he was the one.”

A picture from the early days of Meghan and Harry’s relationship

In the early days of their relationship, Meghan and Harry enjoyed a one-week visit to Botswana, where the couple embraced the wildlife by spending their evenings in a tent.

“It just felt so right and it felt so normal. We could both just be completely ourselves. There’s no mirror, there’s no bathroom. Thankfully we really liked each other,” Meghan said.

The couple visited Botswana for one week

Before the couple’s relationship went public, they enjoyed that one final night at a Halloween party with Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank. The pair looked to be having a blast in a behind-the-scenes photo from the bash, which sees them dressed in post-apocalypse-themed costumes.

Meghan and Harry at a Halloween party

A stunning black-and-white photo also featured in the series, showing the newlyweds posing for a photo in The Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle following the ceremony. The couple were joined by the bridesmaids and page boys in the beautiful snap, which featured Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who Harry was adoringly looking at.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018

Although Archie and Lilibet’s faces were largely hidden in the documentary, viewers were treated to a number of family photos showing the loving parents doting on their little ones.

Harry placing a tender kiss on his son’s forehead

One image saw Harry placing a tender kiss on the forehead of his newborn son, while another had toddler Archie happily sitting on his dad’s shoulders with the pair smiling at each other.

Archie looked so happy to be sitting on his dad’s shoulders

Fans are sure to love this next image of Archie, who was wearing an adorable teddy bear hat while being cradled by his father.

Harry with baby Archie

We also got to hear a little bit of the three-year-old’s voice, with a clip of him saying: “Well it’s all done, beautiful,” being played over a video showing a stunning sunset in Montecito.

It looked like Archie had the best time celebrating his first birthday with his parents and grandmother, Doria, who could be seen sitting around the kitchen table in a joyous picture.

A family photo from Archie’s first birthday

We were also given an insight into one of Meghan’s more intimate moments with her children in a picture taken by the royal herself, showing baby Archie resting on her blossoming baby bump while she was pregnant with her second child, Lilibet.

A snap of pregnant Meghan with baby Archie

As well as photos of their children, viewers also got to see some snaps of Harry and Meghan when they were young. In one particularly sweet picture, Meghan can be seen showing off a cardboard art project – how adorable!

A young Meghan pictured showing off her art project

Harry and Meghan’s sweet dog Guy also had his moment in the limelight and was featured several in several photos in the series.

Guy is the couple’s pet beagle

In one snap, the beagle was sandwiched between his owners on a sunny day outside, while another saw the couple sharing a kiss while on a dog walk in the picturesque countryside.

Meghan and Harry on a countryside walk

We also got a glimpse inside the couple’s home in the form of a mirror selfie taken by Meghan, who looked effortlessly glamorous in a summer dress while her beloved pet took a nap in front of her.

Meghan’s mirror selfie featuring Guy

