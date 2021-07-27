145-Man Committee Set Up For Yusuf Buhari Wedding, Emir’s Coronation (See The Dates) – Naija News

The planned wedding between President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari, and Emir of Bichi’s daughter, Zahra Ado-Bayero will be coordinated by a 145-member committee.

. News understands the same committee will also be in charge of organizing the coronation event and the presentation of staff of office to the Emir by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The emirate in a statement issued and signed by spokesperson Lurwan Malikawa according to Daily Trust, said a timetable for the events was already out.

According to the timetable, the wedding between the princess and the President’s son will hold on August 20, while the coronation of Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero follows a day after on August 21 at the Emir’s palace.

The committee inaugurated will be headed by the District Head of Bagwai who is also the Madakin Bichi, Alhaji Nura Ahmad and Falakin Bichi Alhaji Abba Waziri will serve as the committee’s secretary according to the statement.

It further revealed that, during the inauguration ceremony of the committee, the Emir of Bichi, represented by the Madakin Bichi, urged members of the committee to use their wealth of experience to ensure the success of the coronation as well as that of the royal wedding.

It will be recalled as previously reported by . News that preparations are already in top gear ahead of the wedding ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, and a daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Zahra.

A delegation of Nigerian Governors and ministers had stormed the palace of the Emir of Kano to formalize plans for the wedding.

The Emir of Bichi is the younger brother of the Emir of Kano, who hosted the delegation from the president.

Some members of the first family were also at the palace to finalize plans for the wedding.

In other news, Yusuf Buhari has bagged the chieftaincy title of Talban Daura.

The conferment of the title was announced by the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruk Umar during a meeting at his palace which was also attended by President Buhari, . News reports.

He said a date would be announced for the turbaning ceremony of the President’s son



