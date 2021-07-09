-
The Guardian
Miami condo collapse death toll hits 64 as rescue efforts end
More victims were recovered Thursday, with 76 still unaccounted for as officials say no chance of life in rubble Rescue workers embrace after a moment of silence near the memorial site for victims in Surfside, Florida. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Rescue efforts at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida, officially ended late on Wednesday night as officials have said there is no chance of life in the rubble. More victims were recovered on Thursday, bring
Reuters
Florida condo death toll rises to 78, workers make big progress on debris
A total of 62 people remain missing and feared dead in the concrete and steel ruins of the 12-story building in the oceanfront town of Surfside, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference. “This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very deeply,” Levine Cava told a briefing, adding that 13 million pounds (5.89 million kg) of debris had been removed from the site in the past two weeks of round-the-clock work. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said crews have cut the size of the building debris pile from four or five stories to nearly ground level, with some areas at below-ground level.
Associated Press
Lockdowns in Asia as some nations see 1st major virus surges
Several countries around Asia and the Pacific that are experiencing their first major surges of the coronavirus rushed to impose tough restrictions, a year and a half into a pandemic that many initially weathered well. Faced with rapidly rising numbers of infections in recent months, authorities in such countries as Thailand, South Korea and Vietnam announced or imposed measures Friday that they hope can slow the spread before health care systems are overwhelmed. Now some are seeing record numbers of new cases and even deaths, blamed in part on the highly contagious delta variant combined with low rates of vaccination and decisions to ease restrictions that have hit economies hard.
NextShark
Woman accused of racism, Bioreports Newsing 6-year-old Asian boy in the neck in Las Vegas
A woman has been accused of Bioreports Newsing a 6-year-old Asian boy while hurling racial slurs at him and his mother in Las Vegas this week. What you need to know: The incident occurred at The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall located in the CityCenter complex. Tiktok user @uhmmajo managed to film part of the alleged attack, which shows the woman having an unhinged meltdown.
Good Morning America
Surfside building collapse latest: Death toll rises to 78 as recovery effort continues
At least 78 people have been confirmed dead after 14 bodies were recovered overnight from the rubble of a 12-story residential building that partially collapsed in South Florida’s Miami-Dade County last month. As many as 62 people remain missing, officials said Friday. Approximately 55 of the oceanfront complex’s 136 units were destroyed, according to officials.
Associated Press
‘Heartbreaking’: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78
The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the work to recover victims was “moving forward with great urgency” in order to bring closure to the families of victims who have spent an agonizing two weeks waiting for news. Rescue workers and emergency support teams from Florida and several other states have labored in 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day, physically and emotionally taxing work performed amid oppressive heat and in dangerous conditions.
Associated Press
52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside
A fire engulfed a food and beverage factory outside Bangladesh’s capital, killing at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door, fire officials said Friday. The blaze began Thursday night at the five-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka, sending huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky. Many workers jumped from the upper floors of the factory, and at least 26 suffered injuries, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported.
Axios
Surfside death toll jumps to 78, with 62 still missing
The death toll from the June 24 collapse of the Surfside, Florida condominium has climbed to 78, with 62 people still missing, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a Friday briefing.The big picture: The search and rescue mission transitioned to a recovery mission at midnight on Wednesday. Of the 78 victims, 47 have been identified and their next of kin have been notified, Levine Cava said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Where it stands: Miami-D
Oxygen
Dramatic Police Video Shows Moment A 6-Year-Old Child Was Rescued From A Kidnapper In Kentucky
Dramatic video released by authorities in Kentucky shows the moment that a police officer rescued a 6-year-old girl who had been kidnapped while riding her bike in Louisville last week. Robby Wildt, 40, was driving near Valley Station Road in Louisville when he allegedly took the 6-year-old girl who was riding a bike, according to an arrest citation viewed by local station WDRB. Witnesses said that they watched the abduction take place and called the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, wh