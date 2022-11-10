14 contemporary kitchen ideas to modernise your home

Last modified on

Contemporary kitchen ideas to modernise your home. Give your kitchen an update with this design inspiration

A kitchen is one of the biggest investments you’ll ever make in your home, and while durability and practicality is a big consideration, you can’t overlook its appearance.

Whether you’re in the market for a full renovation or simply want to give your existing kitchen a modern update, we’ve got all the inspiration you need with our contemporary kitchen ideas…

1. Play around with texture

For a modern aesthetic that you can truly make your own, try experimenting with a mix of textures across your cabinets, worktops and even ceilings. Think a mix of wood, stone and glass for a unique and luxurious kitchen. LED pendant lights complete the look to perfection (Photo: Nest)

2. Make your island a focal point

A kitchen island is a practical piece that can provide extra workspace and another dining area – and we love the idea of making it an unexpected focal point too. Experiment with patterned tiles underneath and line with statement bar stools for an island that is fun as well as functional. (Photo: Cult Furniture)

3. Mix and Match

Who says your kitchen cabinets all have to be the same? Design your own unique kitchen with one shade of cabinet doors on the top and another on the bottom. This bold orange-red shade adds an amazing contrast to an otherwise white kitchen, with dining chairs to match perfectly. (Photo: IKEA)

4. Have open shelving

Rather than hiding all of your crockery or ingredients away in cupboards, open shelving can be a stylish alternative. Add potted plants or greenery and avoid over-filling the shelves to stop it from looking cluttered. (Photo: George Home)

5. Rethink the dining table

Utilise the space in a small kitchen by ditching the dining table and instead fitting a floating shelf along the wall. Not only can it serve as extra storage space, but it will also double up as a breakfast bar. (Photo: Wilko)

6. Paint wooden cabinets

Breathe a new lease of life into rustic wooden cabinets with a lick of paint. Whether you opt for a muted neutral tone or go all out with bold fuchsia, it’s a low-cost way to modernise your kitchen. (Photo: English Blinds)

7. Go for an industrial look

Give your kitchen a cool and contemporary makeover with nods to the industrial trend; you can easily recreate the distressed bare brick wall look with wallpapers from stores like B&Q and Wayfair. (Photo: TK Maxx)

8. Make windows a focal point

For a budget-friendly way to instantly update your kitchen, you could experiment with colourful or patterned window blinds. These work perfectly with an otherwise neutral kitchen, and are a low-commitment, contemporary touch. (Photo: English Blinds)

9. Upgrade your appliances

Sleek stainless steel appliances look stylish and modern with wooden cabinets. Keep the room bright with spotlights and additional low-hanging pendant lights over your dining space. (Photo: Harvey Norman)

10. Experiment with wooden wall panels

Rather than painting the kitchen walls, try wooden wall cladding that matches your cabinets. Not only does it look ultra-modern, but it’s easier to clean, too. (Photo: Fritz Fryer)

11. Play with patterns

A patterned splash back is a striking and contemporary addition to the modern kitchen, working perfectly to add a pop of colour next to white gloss cabinets. Rather than covering the whole wall, just go for one panel around the cabinets, and paint the space above in a complementing colour. (Photo: IKEA)

12. Create a modern country kitchen

Turn your pots and pans into a design feature by hanging from slim rails on the walls. Copper pans will add a modern metallic touch and help transform any space into a country-style kitchen. It will free up some extra cupboard space, too. (Photo: Argos Home)

13. Go dark and dramatic

Don’t shy away from dark colours in your kitchen. Dark gloss cabinets create a luxurious and contemporary kitchen paired with grey worktops and splash backs. Use your lighting, accessories and potted plants scattered around the room to add some colour. (Photo: IKEA)

14. Totally Tropical

We don’t know what we love more in this kitchen, the painted white brick walls, the glossy coloured cabinets or the tropical accessories. Either way, it all works together to create a kitchen that is fun, playful and practical all at once. (Photo: Sainsbury’s Home)

