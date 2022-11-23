14 best coffee advent calendars for the caffeine lover in your life

Last modified on

Coffee advent calendars – whether Nespresso capsule, whole bean, ground, instant or pour-over – give a major perk to the Christmas countdown in 2022.

Rise and grind! So many of us can’t imagine getting our days started without a hot cup of brew, which is why coffee advent calendars – whether containing Nespresso machine capsules or whole bean, ground, instant or pour-over coffee – are one of the most popular ways to celebrate the countdown to Christmas each year.

There are so many techniques and tools to make the perfect coffee, from drip coffee to French press and espresso machines, so the only thing missing is discovering which coffee beans and blends are your favourites.

Coffee advent calendars are the perfect way to try out a variety of coffee types, making them a great gift for yourself, friends, family or co-workers during the festive season.

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Costa Coffee 24 capsule advent calendar, £15 (WAS £20), Boots

This Nespresso-compatible Costa Coffee advent calendar contains 24 days’ worth of coffee capsules: 12 Mocha Italia Signature Blends and 12 Single Origin Colombian Character Roasts.

SHOP NOW Here are some great coffee advent calendars to add to your To Brew list!

BLACK FRIDAY: Coffee Bean advent calendar, £55.99 (WAS £69.99), Coffee Friend

Inside this festive box you’ll find 24 individual gifts – each packed with 24g of coffee, enough for two cups – of freshly roasted coffee beans.

SHOP NOW The best coffee advent calendars for 2022 These are the coffee advent calendars our readers are loving right now…

Capsule coffee advent calendars

Official Nespresso 2022 Limited Edition Advent Calendar – Original, £42, Nespresso

SHOP NOW It’s the most anticipated coffee advent calendar of the season! The gorgeous 2022 calendar contains coffee pods, including three tastes created by French pastry chef and chocolatier Pierre Hermé, one a day from 1st to 23rd December, with a special gift on the 24th.

Harrods Coffee Capsule Advent Calendar, £20, Harrods

SHOP NOW Six different blends of Arabica coffee with seasonal tasting notes like cinnamon, roasted chestnuts and caramel, all in a 24-day advent calendar.

Official Nespresso 2022 Limited Edition Advent Calendar – Verturo, £45, Nespresso

SHOP NOW The popular Nespresso countdown comes in Verturo format capsules, too.

The Ultimate Coffee Pod Advent Calendar, £69.95, Artisan Coffee Co.

SHOP NOW This ultimate coffee advent calendar was designed to be shared, with two coffee pods, plus matching chocolates, behind each door. Plus you’ll get a special gift on day 24. And this is no ordinary coffee – developed with a Michelin-starred chef, Artisan Coffee Co.’s beans are blended and roasted to perfection.

‘Friends’ Coffee Advent Calendar, £14.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW Fans of Friends will love this Nespresso-compatible capsule coffee advent calendar inspired by the classic hit TV comedy – it’s like being at Central Perk!

Pour-over coffee advent calendars

Coffee Lovers Advent Calendar, £39.95/$55.95

SHOP NOW The Brew Company’s coffee advent calendar has a five-star rating on Amazon! The countdown contains 25 Organic & Gourmet Ground Coffees from around the world. You just open a bag and pour hot water in for a no-fuss brew. You can also shop it on Menkind.

Holiday Sampler Advent Calendar, $69, Copper Cow Coffee

SHOP NOW This pour-over coffee advent calendar for US shoppers comes not only with 12 delicious coffees, but also 12 single-serve sweetened condensed milk creamers so all you need is hot water for a great cup of coffee in just 90 seconds.

Whole bean and ground coffee advent calendars

Selfridges 12 Days of Coffee Advent Calendar, £26.99, Selfridges

SHOP NOW Selfridges teamed up with East London’s Notes Coffee Roasters to bring you this Selfridges Selection coffee advent calendar with 12 individual pouches containing a single serving ground coffee.

2022 Coffee Advent Calendar by Yawn, from £36, Etsy

SHOP NOW This Etsy bestseller contains 24 sachets of coffee and you can choose between ground coffee or whole bean.

Bean Box coffee holiday advent calendar, $64, Bean Box

SHOP NOW US coffee lovers can shop a coffee advent calendar from Bean Box – choose whole bean or ground coffee in limited edition holiday blends.

C&T Coffee Advent Calendar, £39.90, Amazon

SHOP NOW A December Christmas countdown with 24 special ground coffee specialties from all over the world

Instant coffee advent calendars

Beanies Flavoured Instant Coffee Advent Calendar, £19.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW Instant coffee for a quick morning start: 24 windows that hide two Mystery Jars (flavour will vary) and 2 Beanies stick sachets per day.

