1,356-corps-members-sworn-in-as-nysc-orientation-kicks-off-in-yobe

No fewer than 1,156 corps members of 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream deployed to Yobe State have been sworn in to commence the one year mandatory national service.

NYSC Yobe State Coordinator, Mrs. Hafsat Yerima, during the swearing-in ceremony at Dazigau Orientation Camp in Nangere Local Government Area, commended the corps members for answering the clarion call to serve their fatherland.

“I equally like to once again congratulate you on the successful completion of your studies both here in Nigeria and overseas, which qualified you for mobilization into the NYSC Scheme. Accept our hearty congratulations”, she said.

The Coordinator also informed them that camp life is highly regimental as the flow of activities is strictly guided by the orientation time-table.

“In that sense, Corps Members are particularly advised to shun behaviours that will bring them into conflict with the rules and regulations governing the operations of the camp. A word they say is enough for the wise”, Mrs Yerima warned.

The orientation course according to her is planned to task Corps Members physically, mentally and emotionally, noting that the course content of the programme is deliberately designed and streamlined to instil in them essential leadership qualities for future challenges.

“I urge you, therefore, to actively participate in all camp activities as your assessment commences right here.

“Furthermore, some of you will be co-opted to be part of the various committees on camp; this is with the view to exposing you to the roles you are expected to play in the future.”