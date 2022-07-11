13-sena-lok-sabha-mps-attend-meet-on-presidential-polls;-most-back-murmu

MUMBAI: Thirteen of the 18 Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Monday physically attended a key meeting on the presidential elections and a majority of them suggested supporting the BJP-led NDA’s candidate

Droupadi Murmu

, party leader Gajanan Kiritkar said.

However, party MP and chief spokesperson

Sanjay Raut

claimed of the 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha, 15 attended the meeting held at ‘Matoshree’, the private residence of Shiv Sena chief

Uddhav Thackeray

in suburban Bandra. He did not provide details.

Besides 18 Lok Sabha members in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena also has its MP, Kalaben Delkar, in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Kiritkar said 13 MPs physically attended the meeting, while three others — Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Mandlik and Hemant Patil — could not make it to the gathering, but affirmed their support to the leadership.

“She is an NDA candidate but Droupadi Murmu belongs to the tribal community and is a woman. We should give her our support – this was the demand by all MPs (of the party). Uddhav ji told us that he will tell us his decision in a day or two,” said Kiritkar.

Two Lok Sabha MPs of the Sena – Bhawana Gawali and

Shrikant Shinde

(son of Chief minister

Eknath Shinde

) – did not attend the meeting, he added.

The presidential elections will be held on July 18.