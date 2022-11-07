13 Premier League stars in but Arsenal man snubbed as Brazil squad announced

Arsenal duo Gabriel and Gabriel Jesus have been included the Brazil national team squad for the World Cup in Qatar this winter, it has been confirmed, but there is no space for defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The trio were all thought to be in contention for a spot in Tite’s final 26-man squad, with all starring for the current Premier League leaders, but of the trio of Brazilians in the Arsenal side only Gabriel‘s Jesus and Martinelli have been named in a strong final selection.

Manchester United are the Premier League side with the most representatives, with four players (including Alex Telles out on loan at Sevilla) having been included. All of Antony, Casemiro and Fred will be lining out for the Selecao come the opening game of the tournament. Meanwhile, Liverpool duo Alisson and Fabinho have both also been included.

There are also spots for injury concern Richarlison, as well as West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta and Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, in what looks to be the strongest World Cup squad on offer from the 32 teams.

Across Europe, there is a spot for veteran fullback Dani Alves, as well as global stars Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Marquinhos and Eder Militao.

Brazil are currently the tournament favourites, priced as short as 4/1 to lift the trophy in Qatar.

The Brazil squad in full:Alisson (Liverpool)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Weverton (Palmeiras)

Danilo (Juventus)

Dani Alves (UNAM)

Alex Sandro (Juventus)

Alex Telles (Sevilla)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain)

Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Gleison Bremer (Juventus)

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Fred (Manchester United)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Antony (Manchester United)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pedro (Flamengo)

Everton Ribiero (Flamengo)

