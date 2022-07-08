13-feared-dead-in-amarnath-cloudburst,-40-missing

SRINAGAR: A

cloudburst

in the mountains above the

Amarnath

cave shrine killed at least 13 pilgrims late Friday afternoon, injured many and around 40 were reported missing as gushing water washed away around three community kitchens and 25 tents at the base camp in Baltal, 92km from Srinagar. Tragedy struck the annual pilgrimage that resumed this summer after two years of suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

J&K has been recording heavy rain lately in the wet season’s wake. Flash floods and landslides killed at least three people in the Jammu region Friday.

Rescue teams of NDRF, SDRF, J&K police and military units rushed to the base camp close to the shrine and started digging through mounds of debris after the rain stopped, looking for survivors and bodies. Helicopters were aiding the rescue effort and airlifting the injured to hospitals.

Five bodies were retrieved so far, three among them were women, ITBP spokesman Vivek Pandey said. “The rescue op will continue through the night,” he said, though darkness could impede the operation. According to a J&K official, the yatra has been suspended and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations are over.

PM Narendra Modi

led a nation in condoling the deaths. “Anguished by the cloudburst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to

Manoj Sinha

ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” he tweeted.

Union home minister Amit

Shah

took note of the situation. In a tweet, he said: “Regarding the flash flood caused by cloudburst near the cave of Baba Amarnath ji, I have spoken to LG Shri @manojsinha_ ji and inquired about the situation. NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people’s lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well.”

According to NDRF DG Atul Karwal, the cloudburst was reported around 5.30pm, while a senior ITBP official said water rushed down heavily from above and sides of the cave as well as a nallah (a rain-fed stream) after it rained heavily at the upper reaches. The water surge in the nallah subsided after the rain stopped.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said he briefed

PM Modi

and home minister Shah. “Hon’ble PM & Hon’ble HM has assured all the help,” he tweeted. “Our priority is to save the lives of people. Instructions have been issued to provide all necessary assistance to pilgrims. I am closely monitoring the situation.”

Ganderbal district chief medical officer Dr Afroza Shah said the exact number of casualties is not known yet, but 13 people were feared dead. “The injured are being given first aid and those with critical injuries are being airlifted,” she said.

Local officials feared that the toll could rise. In a similar tragedy triggered by bad weather, at least 250 Amarnath yatris died in 1996.

Earlier on Friday, the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked by landslides and mud slush triggered by rain at many places, affecting the passage of pilgrims to the two base camps in the Kashmir Valley. The 43-day yatra was flagged off on June 30 and over one lakh devotees have completed the pilgrimage so far.

Worshippers approach the Amarnath cave, at 13,500 feet above sea level, through two routes: a traditional one via the southern hill resort of Pahalgam south Kashmir’s Anantnag that takes three days, or a one-day-long journey through Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, which is 14km shorter. The cave has a naturally formed ice stalagmite Shiva lingam.

It’s an arduous trek through forested mountain passes and meadows with a view of snowy peaks. Some pilgrims ride ponies or wooden litters carried by porters, while some use helicopter services to pay quick obeisance.

The cave is covered with snow most of the year except for a short period in summer when it is open for the pilgrims.

Elsewhere in the Jammu region, a 60-year-old man was buried under the debris of a landslide in Poonch district’s Mandi area, while two people were washed away after heavy rain caused flash floods in Rajouri district.

(with inputs from Sanjay Khajuria in Jammu)

