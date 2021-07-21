13-dead,-12-injured-in-ogun-fatal-accident

No fewer than 13 persons were said to have died in an accident that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan highway on Wednesday.

bioreports learnt that 12 other persons were also injured in the fatal crash that took place opposite Wichtech Roofing and Pipes, outbound Lagos.

It was gathered that the road crash happened around 4pm, involving an unregistered Volvo truck loaded with waste disposal and a commercial Mazda bus, marked APP 28 YE.

According to an eyewitness, the commercial bus driver wrongly overtook an ongoing vehicle on motion, lost control and rammed into the broken down truck with waste disposal.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) confirmed the report through its spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi.

Akinbiyi told bioreports that “the commercial bus was coming from Lagos, when it overtook the vehicle at its front wrongly, before ramming into a vehicle stationary at the road side, killing nine persons in the vehicle on the spot.

“The remaining four victims died at Idera Hospital, where they were rescued by TRACE and FRSC officials.

“And that’s why TRACE Corps will continue to insist that the road side is not a mechanic workshop where cars should be parked or repaired for whatever fault because of its attendant consequences.”

Akinbiyi commiserated with the families of the deceased victims.