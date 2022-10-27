13 cool tech gifts for kids and teens this Christmas

Last modified on

Looking for a cool tech gadget for kids and teens? From Echo Dot Kids to Kindle Kids, Amazon tablets, VTech cameras and Apple Watches to the Nintendo Switch, take a look at our edit of the best tech gifts for kids in 2022.

Hands up if you once received a portable cassette player for Christmas? With vlogging kits, coding games and high-spec tablets designed especially for kids now among the gifts on wishlists, things are definitely a little different in 2022.

From toddlers to seven-year-olds to teenagers, there are tech gifts suitable for all ages and many will teach them as much as they will entertain (and keep them distracted for at least 10 minutes). There are so many on the market right now, to help you choose one that’s practical and fun, we’ve compiled this edit of all the best options available to shop across Amazon, Currys, Argos and more…

Best tech gifts for kids in 2022 Kindle Kids Suitable for: age 7+

Kindle Kids, £99.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW If your kids enjoy reading, they’ll love their own Kindle. As well as the ability to take unlimited books around with them, they can strengthen their skills with the Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder tools.

Echo Dot Kids Edition Suitable for: age 3+

Echo Dot Kids 5th Generation 2022 Edition, £64.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW It’s likely your kids already know how to use Alexa, and the Echo Dot for kids has a whole range of new child-friendly content. They can ask questions, request stories, set alarms and get help with their homework.

Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids tablet Suitable for: ages 3-7

Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids tablet, £109.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Amazon Fire Kids tablet comes with an endless supply of fun and educational (we won’t tell them) content. With its durable case and two-year warranty, you won’t have to worry about it breaking either.

Facebook Portal Go Suitable for: age 7+

Facebook Portal Go, £179, Very.co.uk

SHOP NOW The Facebook Portal Go is a wireless video calling device that teens will love. They can make calls with WhatsApp, Messenger or Zoom and it features a Smart Camera which automatically pans to make sure they’re always in frame. They can even use it to play their favourite music via Spotify.

Yoto Mini Suitable for: ages 3-12

Yoto Mini player, £59.99, WHSmith

SHOP NOW The Yoto Mini plays music, stories and learning games for your kids. Just download the app on your phone or tablet and let them choose what to listen to by putting the physical cards into a slot on the cube-shaped speaker. It’s all of the fun with none of the screen time.

Studio Creator Instant Camera Suitable for: age 8+

Studio Creator Photo Creator instant camera, £69.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW Studio Creator’s new pocket-sized instant camera is packed with cool features, like photo filters and effects, video recording, a selfie lens and a shutter timer for group shots. It functions as a digital camera but can produce 250+ instant prints. It even comes with coloured markers and stickers to customise them – hours of fun.

Nintendo Switch Lite Suitable for: age 7+

Nintendo Switch Lite, £190, Amazon

SHOP NOW Keep kids busy with their own Nintendo Switch. From Mario Kart to Animal Crossing, the handheld games console has so many child-friendly options, but we guarantee you’ll want to have a go yourself. The Lite is a more affordable, smaller version and comes in a wide range of colours.

Vodaphone Smart Watch for Kids Suitable for: ages 6-9

Vodafone Neo smart watch for kids, £99, Disney Store

SHOP NOW Vodaphone has teamed up with Disney to bring us this incredible smart watch for kids which you (and up to nine trusted contacts) can use to call and chat to them. It also features a camera, activity tracker and calendar. Plus, they can personalise Neo with their own Disney, Pixar, Star Wars or Marvel sidekick who comes to life in the watch.

Fidget Kids Wireless Headphones Suitable for: age 3+

Fidget wireless headphones, £12.99, Wowcher

SHOP NOW These wireless headphones for kids are so popular they’re always selling out. They feature high sound quality and a fidget outer.

Vtech Kidizoom Studio Video Camera Kit Suitable for: 5-12 years

Vtech Kidizoom video camera kit, £70, Selfridges

SHOP NOW If they fancy themselves as the next big vlogger, you can’t go wrong with this VTech video camera kit for kids. It comes with a mini tripod and flip-up lens, plus all of the software needed for editing.

Kano Coding Kit Suitable for: age 6+

Kano Disney Frozen 2 coding kit, £8.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW Teach kids to code with this clever Kano Kit. The multi-award-winning STEM company has created a game where they can design their own Disney adventure while learning about JavaScript, loops, logic, and variables. It’s compatible with most computers and tablets.

VTech Kidizoom Camera Suitable for: age 3+

VTech Kidizoom 5MP camera, £44.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW Looking for a camera for little ones? Gift kids their first digital camera with the VTech Kidizoom. Suitable for ages 3+, they can add fun effects, stamps and frames to 5-megapixel photos and videos. There are even games they can play and time limit controls available for parents.

Tobi Robot Kids Smart Watch Suitable for: age 4+

Tobi Robot kids smart watch, £35, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Tobi Robot watch has a camera, interactive learning, and augmented reality games. Plus, Tobi comes to life with his moving robot arms and legs, fun sounds and 100+ expressions.

