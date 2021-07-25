13 Charts, Mini Bitcoin-Mining Rigs, Grayscale CEO: Insider Investing – Business Insider – Business Insider

Hello everyone! Welcome to this weekly roundup of Investing stories from deputy editor Joe Ciolli. Please subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every week.





Hello and welcome to Insider Investing. I’m Joe Ciolli, and I’m here to guide you through the current market and investing landscape. Here’s what’s on the docket:

The first half of 2021 in the stock market has been full of once-in-a-decade events. For the second half, we asked 5 strategists from leading institutions to outline the most compelling charts informing their outlooks. Here are the 13 they picked.

Idan Abada has gone viral on TikTok with an $875 mini bitcoin-mining rig. He explained to us how mini miners are generally used, what people usually hope to accomplish, and which limitations can impede success.

We spoke to Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein about the firm’s new DeFi index fund. He told us why the fund — one of 15 products offered by Grayscale as of July 1 — is launching now.

13 must-see charts for the 2nd half of 2021

