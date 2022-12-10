13 best gifts for wine lovers this Christmas: Wine fridges, unusual corkscrews, glasses & more

December 09, 2022 – 17:27 GMT

Looking for a gift for someone who loves wine? Whether they prefer red wine, white wine, rose or prosecco, we’ve found all of the wine-themed gifts we know they want to open this Christmas. From gift giving luxury bottles of wine to funny wine gifts to the wine accessories they didn’t know they needed.

When you’re shopping for Christmas gifts you can’t go wrong with anything food or drink related, and for those who like a tipple, a wine-themed gift will always go down well.

Whether they’re obsessed with red, they’re partial to a rosé or they’re always popping the prosecco, we’ve searched for the gifts any wine obsessive is sure to appreciate.

From wine connoisseurs to those who you just know would love some stylish glassware, scroll on for our pick of the best wine-themed gifts from M&S, Amazon, Selfridges, Anthropologie and more…

Marks & Sparkle (case of six), £60, M&S

SHOP NOW Reviews say this prosecco tastes delicious – and it comes complete with 22-carat edible gold leaf. The perfect gift for the wine lover in your life who also likes some Christmas sparkle.

Robin marble wine holder, £59, Anthropologie

SHOP NOW How chic is this white marble wine holder? It could be used on a kitchen counter or as part of a tablescape and would fit with almost every home decor style.

Joli gold wine glasses (set of four), £34.50, Oliver Bonas

SHOP NOW You can never have too many beautiful wine glasses and this gold foil detail design is festive too.

Eto wine decanter, £140, Fortnum & Mason

SHOP NOW There’s nothing worse than when you want to open a bottle for just one glass but you don’t want to waste a drop. Enter the Eto wine decanter. Using a patented valve, it seals the wine against the oxygen in the air so it can last much longer with no compromise on quality. Genius.

Moleskine wine journal, £20, Amazon

SHOP NOW If they’re serious about wine, they’ll love this Moleskine journal where they can catalog their favourite bottles to create their own tasting guide. It’s categorised into sparkling, white, rosé, red, fortified and liqueur sections and comes complete with tips to improve their sommelier skills.

All Things Pink mixed wine case, £125, Selfridges

SHOP NOW There’s something so aesthetically pleasing about this set of pink wines, plus they’ve been specially selected for their mix of different regions and methods of winemaking.

Wine & chocolate gift box, £49.95, Liberty

SHOP NOW Red wine more to their liking? This bestselling gift set from Liberty London also comes with chocolates and a rustic box.

Grow Your Own prosecco sparkling wine gift crate, £38, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW If they have all of the wine they could possibly want, how about gifting them a grapevine to grow their own? This variety has been specially chosen for its ability to thrive in the British climate. Choose from red, white or sparkling.

Every Cork Tells A Story holder frame, £36, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW Those who hold memories by collecting their bottle corks will love this frame, which keeps them all in one place and can even be personalised.

Anya Hindmarch leather-trimmed nylon wine glass holder and cup, £146, Net-a-Porter

SHOP NOW They might get the most use out of this when drinking wine al fresco in the summertime, but who wouldn’t want an Anya Hindmarch wine glass holder so they can sip on the go in style?

Wine tasting discovery and three-course supper for two, £160, Virgin Experiences

SHOP NOW Often experiences make the best gifts and we think any budding sommelier would be very happy to receive a wine tasting and supper evening for two. They’ll try eight different wines at one of Davy’s London locations before sitting down to a three-course dinner.

Le Creuset Activ-Ball corkscrew, £79, John Lewis

SHOP NOW Popping bottles is thirsty work, so save them the effort and gift them this sleek Activ-Ball corkscrew. We can always count on Le Creuset for quality and this is one they won’t mind leaving out on the drinks trolley.

Subcold LED wine fridge, £159.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW If they have too much wine to fit in a standard fridge (it is Christmas!) or maybe they’re a uni student, a lot of vino lovers would appreciate their own tabletop wine fridge. This one holds sixteen full-size bottles, is low energy and includes LED lights.

