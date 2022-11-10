13 best Christmas jumpers for men in time for the festive season

Last modified on

Looking for a Christmas jumper for him? We’ve compiled the best festive knits for men from the high street for Xmas 2022, whether you’re looking for something ugly, unique or funny. Hurry before they sell out!

Is it even Christmas if you don’t have a festive jumper? From Marvel-themed designs, interactive flashing Christmas trees and funny slogan sweaters, plus traditional Nordic knits, there’s so much on offer this holiday season.

To help we’ve gathered all of the best options from the high street, so take a look and grab one before they sell out because they’re flying off the shelves faster than Santa’s sleigh!

Marks & Spencer’s Santa Claws Christmas jumper

Bear crew neck Christmas jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW Joules’s novelty reindeer Christmas jumper

The cracking novelty intarsia jumper, £44.95, Joules

SHOP NOW Amazon’s ‘Merry Sithmas’ Star Wars jumper

Star Wars Merry Sithmas jumper, £36.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW Tu Sainsbury’s ‘Ho Ho Ho’ Christmas jumper

Men’s family stripe Ho Ho Ho Christmas jumper, £22, Tu Clothing Sainsbury’s

SHOP NOW Save The Children’s vintage Christmas jumper

See the magic vintage jumper, was £18 now £10, Save The Children

SHOP NOW Ralph Lauren’s chic Christmas jumper

Polo Ralph Lauren knitted sweater, £259, Farfetch

SHOP NOW ASOS DESIGN’s Fairisle Christmas jumper

ASOS DESIGN knitted Christmas jumper in Fairisle design, £25, ASOS

Boden’s half-zip Fair Isle Christmas jumper

Fair Isle Half-Zip jumper, £95, Boden

SHOP NOW Marks & Spencer’s novelty penguin Christmas jumper

Novelty Christmas jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW Boohoo Man’s funny Peng Ting Christmas jumper

Peng ting Christmas jumper, was £25 now £17.50, Boohoo Man

SHOP NOW Marks & Spencer’s sweater vest Christmas jumper

Sleeveless penguin Christmas jumper, £22, Marks & Spencer

NotOnTheHighStreet’s interactive light Christmas tree jumper

Interactive glow Christmas jumper, £30, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW Notjust’s Greggs festive bake jumper (with 50% of profits donated to mental health charities)

Festive Bake Jumper, £34.99, notjust

