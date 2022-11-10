13 best Christmas jumpers for men in time for the festive season

Last modified on
Nov 10, 2022 09:46 GMT
Katherine Robinson
Looking for a Christmas jumper for him? We’ve compiled the best festive knits for men from the high street for Xmas 2022, whether you’re looking for something ugly, unique or funny. Hurry before they sell out!
Is it even Christmas if you don’t have a festive jumper? From Marvel-themed designs, interactive flashing Christmas trees and funny slogan sweaters, plus traditional Nordic knits, there’s so much on offer this holiday season.
To help we’ve gathered all of the best options from the high street, so take a look and grab one before they sell out because they’re flying off the shelves faster than Santa’s sleigh!
Marks & Spencer’s Santa Claws Christmas jumper
Bear crew neck Christmas jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer
SHOP NOW Joules’s novelty reindeer Christmas jumper
The cracking novelty intarsia jumper, £44.95, Joules
SHOP NOW Amazon’s ‘Merry Sithmas’ Star Wars jumper
Star Wars Merry Sithmas jumper, £36.99, Amazon
SHOP NOW Tu Sainsbury’s ‘Ho Ho Ho’ Christmas jumper
Men’s family stripe Ho Ho Ho Christmas jumper, £22, Tu Clothing Sainsbury’s
SHOP NOW Save The Children’s vintage Christmas jumper
See the magic vintage jumper, was £18 now £10, Save The Children
SHOP NOW Ralph Lauren’s chic Christmas jumper
Polo Ralph Lauren knitted sweater, £259, Farfetch
SHOP NOW ASOS DESIGN’s Fairisle Christmas jumper
ASOS DESIGN knitted Christmas jumper in Fairisle design, £25, ASOS
Boden’s half-zip Fair Isle Christmas jumper
Fair Isle Half-Zip jumper, £95, Boden
SHOP NOW Marks & Spencer’s novelty penguin Christmas jumper
Novelty Christmas jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer
SHOP NOW Boohoo Man’s funny Peng Ting Christmas jumper
Peng ting Christmas jumper, was £25 now £17.50, Boohoo Man
SHOP NOW Marks & Spencer’s sweater vest Christmas jumper
Sleeveless penguin Christmas jumper, £22, Marks & Spencer
NotOnTheHighStreet’s interactive light Christmas tree jumper
Interactive glow Christmas jumper, £30, NotOnTheHighStreet
SHOP NOW Notjust’s Greggs festive bake jumper (with 50% of profits donated to mental health charities)
Festive Bake Jumper, £34.99, notjust
