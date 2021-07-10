Home WORLD NEWS 12-year-old dead after being swept into storm drain in North County – KMOV.com
12-year-old dead after being swept into storm drain in North County – KMOV.com

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Authorities in north St. Louis County say a 12-year-old girl who was swept away in the floodwaters Saturday morning was found dead.






Car swept away in flash flood

Police said a woman and three children were inside a car that was swept away in floodwaters in North County Saturday. 




Around 1:30 a.m., police said a woman and three children were inside a car traveling on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Airflight entrance ramp during the flash flood. As they were trying to turn around and go back up the ramp, they were swept off the road into a drain culvert.

Corporal Juston Wheetley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver and two children were able to get out, but a 12-year-old girl was caught in the current and swept into the drainage. 

She was later found dead in Coldwater Creek near McDonnell Blvd and was identified as Alyeyia Carter.

