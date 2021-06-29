THE Nigerian Army on Monday said troops, in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, killed 12 suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province members during a gun duel in Borno State.

The suspected terrorists were said to have attempted an attack on one of the military operational bases in Bula Yobe, but fled following the resistance from the troops.

However, no fewer than two soldiers were killed and five injured during the encounter.

According to a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, the injured troops were receiving medical attention.

He added that a gun truck, one self-propelled Gun-9, one Dushika gun and one mounted QJC Machine Gun, one light machine gun and five AK-47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists.

The statement was titled, ‘Operation Hadin Kai: Troops in conjunction with Air Component neutralise BHT/ISWAP terrorists in Borno’

It read, “Troops of 152 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on Sunday, 27 June, 2021 dealt a devastating blow on marauding Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province while attempting to infiltrate the Forward Operational Base at Bula Yobe in Borno State.

“The troops sustained the fire fight and successfully neutralised 12 terrorists, with several others fleeing with gunshot wounds. The troops gallantly captured one gun truck, one self-propelled Gun-9, one Dushika gun and one mounted QJC Machine Gun. Other items captured are one light machine gun and five AK-47 rifles.

“Sadly, during the encounter, two soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, while five others sustained varying degrees of injury and have been evacuated by the Air Component of OPHK to a medical facility, where they are currently receiving medical attention.”

