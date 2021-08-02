-
The Telegraph
Paul Casey and Rory McIlroy Olympic medal hopes slip away after bizarre seven-way golf play-off
Paul Casey and Rory McIlroy both saw their dreams of an Olympic medal agonisingly slip from their grasp in a bizarre seven-man play-off for bronze on a dramatic final day of the men’s golf tournament. Since the sport returned in Rio after a 112-year gap, critics have castigated the authorities for not being more inventive with the format. Yet after a conclusion that featured America Xander Schauffele denying Rory Sabbatini his outrageous Slovakian mission and so reminded that the standard 72-hol
Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Rays make it clean sweep of Red Sox, expand AL East lead
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays saw the weekend series with the Red Sox as one of opportunity. To prove they very much were .imate contenders to win the American League East title they covet. And, thanks to the rare chance to be in the ESPN Sunday night spotlight, to show they world how they are doing it. And they did just that, with a tense 3-2 win Sunday that completed a three-game sweep and …
Associated Press
Ban on ‘Soul Cap’ spotlights lack of diversity in swimming
Alice Dearing has an afro, a voluminous puff nearly impossible to protect in most swimming caps. FINA, which oversees international competitions in swimming, rejected the application from the British makers of the Soul Cap for use in the Tokyo Games, citing no previous instance in which swimmers needed “caps of such size and configuration.” A Change.org petition was launched and Dearing, an ambassador for the cap and co-founder of the Black Swimming Association, openly expressed disappointment.