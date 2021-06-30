12 Boko Haram fighters killed, gun trucks, weapons recovered – The Nation Newspaper

By Duku Joel

Troops have killed 12 Boko Haram fighters, the Army said on Monday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyeama Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the terrorists were neutralised when they attempted to attack a Forward Operation Base at Bula Yobe in Borno State.

Brig Gen. Nwachukwu said two soldiers were killed while five were wounded in the operation, which he described as largely successful.

Nwachukwu said a gun truck, arms and ammunition were recovered.

“The terrorists, who came mounted on gun trucks and several motorcycles attacked the location via a crossing point, but were met with heavy volume of fire from the vigilant troops. The land troops swiftly and decisively engaged the terrorists and forced them to retreat, having lost the initiative,” Nwachukwu said.

“The troops sustained the fire fight and successfully neutralised 12 terrorists, with several others fleeing with gunshot wounds. The troops gallantly captured one Gun Truck, one Self-Propelled Gun-9, one Dushika Gun and one mounted QJC Machine Gun. Other items captured are one Light Machine Gun and five AK 47 Rifles.

“Sadly, during the encounter two soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, while five others sustained varying degrees of injury and have been evacuated by the Air component of OPHK to a medical facility, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

“The general area within FOB Bula Yobe is cool and calm under the control of troops of the battalion. Further exploitation by the resilient troops is ongoing.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya has lauded the Land troops and the Air Component for their synergy and quick response, which is in tandem with the ongoing rejigging of the counter terrorism counter insurgency operations in the North East. He charged the troops to maintain the tempo and vehemently hold their ground, to deny the terrorists freedom of action”.