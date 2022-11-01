11 work dresses to look instantly put together in the office this winter

October 31, 2022 – 16:16 GMT

Workwear dresses are an easy way to refresh your office wardrobe. From printed midi dresses to sleek tailored pieces, shop our edit of the best work dresses to wear for winter 2022 and beyond.

For those of us who don’t wear a uniform to work, we have to create our own, and with the colder weather on its way, there’s no better time to refresh our workwear wardrobes. Blazers and tailored trousers are the obvious pieces to invest in but don’t overlook the timeless appeal of an office-appropriate dress.

So easy to style, throw on the right one with a pair of boots, loafers, or smart trainers and you’ll look instantly put together. From luxe floaty fabrics to sleeker styles and classic black to statement prints, we’ve found 11 of the best work dresses available online. Just add a leather jacket or a longline coat and don’t forget a few classic accessories.

Lurex floral midi waisted dress, £49.50, M&S

SHOP NOW Marks & Spencer’s midi dress with all-over florals will inject some colour into your workwear wardrobe, but with its draping cut and dainty tie neckline, it’s still office-appropriate.

Velvet blend embellished mini dress, £120, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW If your workwear dresses aren’t required to fall below the knee, & Other Stories’ velvet A-line mini is balanced with long sleeves and a high neck. It would look amazing worn with loafers.

Knotted wrap dress, £29.99, Mango

SHOP NOW For a sleek black style, Mango’s knotted wrap dress can be paired with knee-high boots or heels. It’s the perfect piece to take you from the boardroom to the bar.

Floral shirt dress, £109, Arket

SHOP NOW A shirt dress is a fail-safe and this printed midi from Arket is covered in stunning winter florals.

Haisley tailored dress, £178, Reiss

SHOP NOW We love Reiss for chic, tailored pieces. The Haisley dress is made from a premium wool blend and has a stylish square neckline with cap sleeves.

Albaray leopard print midi dress, £71.20, John Lewis

SHOP NOW Albaray’s trending dresses have been selling fast this season and leopard print is a great alternative to classic black. This midi is giving serious Ganni vibes.

Joseph stretch silk-blend turtleneck midi dress, £645, Net-a-Porter

SHOP NOW With its elegant cut and silk-blend fabric, Joseph’s turtleneck midi dress is a luxe capsule piece for your winter workwear wardrobe.

Smocked cuff corduroy dress, £90, Boden

SHOP NOW Corduroy is everywhere right now and Boden’s smocked cuff dress styled with a white shirt is a must for the office. It has a semi-fitted shape and a detachable belt.

Orla fit and flare dress, £179, Hobbs

SHOP NOW Hobbs does workwear so well and this fit and flare midi dress comes in a playful confetti print that’s so easy to style.

Claudia burgundy spot midi dress, £89, Finery

SHOP NOW As seen on Holly Willoughby, Finery’s burgundy polka dot Claudia dress features a smart collared neckline and pearl button detail.

Vero Moda roll neck knitted maxi dress in black, £39, ASOS

SHOP NOW Chosen in the right cut, a cosy knitted dress can still be appropriate for the office and this one from ASOS will take you all the way through winter. Pair it with chunky boots or loafers.

