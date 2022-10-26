11 red dresses to wear this party season and beyond

October 25, 2022 – 18:31 BST

Hollie Brotherton

Red dresses are trending this party season. From a sleek and sexy midi dress to a statement-making sequin mini, shop our edit of the best red dresses for 2022 that you can buy now and wear forever.

Showstopping but still classic, everyone needs a red dress in their repertoire, and there’s no better time to invest than party season.

Exuding confidence, glamour and yes, a little bit of festivity, nothing turns heads quite like a red dress.

From sleek red midi dresses with thigh-high slits and spaghetti straps to stand-out red minis covered in sequins, to those daytime pieces in knitted fabrics and longer silhouettes, we’ve found all of the best red dresses to shop this season.

Best red dresses

Kourtney dress, £278, Reformation

SHOP NOW With its 90s-style spaghetti straps, fitted faux wrap cut and sexy back slit, this midi from Reformation is the red party dress of our dreams.

Silk blend midi dress, £120, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW For something a little floatier, go for & Other Stories’ satin red midi dress, which features gorgeous flutter sleeves and a knot V-neck detail.

Pure cotton cord midi tiered dress, £45, M&S

SHOP NOW Marks & Spencer’s cord red midi dress comes in the most flattering tiered cut. Pair it with chunky boots this season.

Red velvet long sleeve midi dress, £49, River Island

SHOP NOW Velvet is synonymous with Christmas and River Island’s red midi dress has beautiful long draping sleeves with a sweetheart neckline and button detail.

Voluminous asymmetric dress, £49.99, Zara

SHOP NOW Did someone say ruffles? Stand out this party season in Zara’s voluminous red mini dress.

Amira tie detail dress, £159, Whistles

SHOP NOW Whistles’ flowy red midi is a chic wardrobe essential you can wear with everything from stilettos to ballet flats.

Crew Clothing red knitted dress, £95, John Lewis

SHOP NOW With its pleated midi skirt, rounded neckline and wine red hue, you’ll be reaching for this knitted dress all winter.

Norma Kamali Grace paneled pleated stretch-jersey midi dress, £265, Net-a-Porter

SHOP NOW Trust Norma Kamali to nail the sexy but still elegant formal midi dress. It has a structured figure-skimming silhouette and fishtail hem.

That Girl sequin slip, £88, Free People

SHOP NOW This statement-making sequin slip was made for party season. Wear it with platform heels.

ASOS DESIGN soft halter bias maxi dress, £38, ASOS

SHOP NOW Looking for the perfect red maxi dress? This one from ASOS has stunning backless detail and it’s so affordable.

Red applique beaded balloon sleeve woven dress, £101, Karen Millen

SHOP NOW We’re a little bit obsessed with this applique detail red mini from Karen Millen. Complete the look with statement gold jewellery.

