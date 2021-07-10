11 of the funniest responses to that 1st photo of the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot – Today.com

And just like that… a meme is born! Fans of “Sex and the City” are getting creative on social media following the release of a first look from the first day of filming the HBO Max series, “And Just Like That.”

In the original photo, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis are dressed to the nines as their characters Miranda Hobbes, Carrie Bradshaw and Charlotte York as they walk side-by-side down the streets of New York.

The original photo. Courtesy of HBO Max

The teaser of the highly anticipated series previously caused a stir on social media after the reboot was first announced early this year, sending fans into a frenzy nearly 17 years after the original series ended.

This time around, the sneak peak photo elicited an immediate response from the internet, who has taken the photo and run with it by creating a myriad of hilarious photoshopped scenarios. Many of them took a stab at imagining who could replace the irreplaceable Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, who controversially will not be returning to the series.

Here are 11 of our favorite reactions to the first look at “And Just Like That.”

1. “Sister Act”

One Twitter user paid homage to Whoopi Goldberg’s legendary “Sister Act” character, Deloris Van Cartier, editing in a photo of her beside Davis wearing her religious habit.

“And just like that, we were back in the habit,” the tweet read.

2. “Billy on the Street”

Another tweaked version of the photo resembled an episode of Billy Eichner’s “Billy on the Street,” featuring Elena, a fan favorite on the hit show, edited off to the side.

3. The Old Navy ad

One version of the photo was edited to appear like a typical Old Navy print ad, with the navy logo placed front and center, reading “30% Off” below.

The user tweeted, “And just like that… huge savings.”

4. Introducing Wendy Williams…

Nixon, Parker and Davis were joined in another user’s post by another New York City icon: Wendy Williams. A photo of the daytime talk show host posing with her hand on her hip was placed next to Nixon, the caption reading, “And just like that… Wendy and the City.”

5. Barb and Star

The three women were paid a visit by Barb and Star in another edit, editing in Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo as their characters from “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” leis and and all.

6. Fran Lebowitz

It wouldn’t be New York without a cameo from Fran Lebowitz herself. Another fan edited photo featured Lebowitz donning a long black coat and her signature frames looking unamused next to the three women as they walk down the street.

“Pretend It’s A Sex and the City Reboot,” the tweet read, playing off of Lebowitz’s Netflix series, “Pretend It’s a City” directed by Martin Scorsese.

7. The aftermath of Elsa

One fan made a more timely edit, using a photo from this week’s flooding in the New York City subways to edit in the cast wading through the water.

“And then I realized, with New York City under water, was my love life drowning too?” the caption read, playing off of Carrie Bradshaw’s famous writing cliche.

8. XOXO Gossip Girl

In honor of the premiere of the “Gossip Girl” reboot on HBO Max, the three “Sex and the City” women met Tavi Gevinson’s character, Kate Keller, an English teacher at Constance Billard.

“*Kristen Bell Voice* And Just Like That…” the tweet read, paying homage to Bell as the “Gossip Girl” narrator.

9. “Punky Brewster” throwback

One edit referenced Kim Cattrall’s absence, bringing forth a throwback character from the 80s. An image of Glomer from the short-lived animated “Punky Brewster” was placed in the bottom corner, the caption reading, “Honestly, I thought I would miss Kim Cattrall more, but honestly this first look at ‘And Just Like That…’ looks completely natural.”

Honestly, I thought I would miss Kim Cattrall more, but honestly this first look at “And Just Like That…” looks completely natural. pic.twitter.com/ETu8YD2b24 — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) July 9, 2021

10. “The Undoing” crossover

In another, Davis got a bit of a makeover, swapping her original black monochromatic outfit with Nicole Kidman’s long green coat from “The Undoing” along with a brown suede tote.

“And just like that old green coat,” the tweet read.

11. TODAY meets “And Just Like That”

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager deserve to get in on the fun, too!