11 Months Later, ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Is Getting An Omega-Level Threat Raid At Last – Forbes

Marvel’s Avengers, a game with a long-term eye toward being an ongoing live service, has struggled with its endgame in the wake of its launch in August 2020. Very early on, it was stated that like many of its competitors, it would have “ultra-endgame” content in short order, missions called Omega-Level Threats that would require four players (no AI partners) and be the hardest content in the game.

One of those was called the AIM Cloning Lab, which promptly disappeared from conversation. But now, an Omega-Level Threat is arriving in Avengers next week, although it’s still not the cloning lab.

Next Tuesday, July 27, Marvel’s Avengers will launch an Omega-Level Threat rework of the Family Reunion mission, the finale of the Kate Bishop campaign in which players fight against a Super Adaptoid wielding the powers and weapons of many of the core Avengers.

The roadmap schedule was shuffled around to make this happened, as Crystal Dynamics wanted to prioritize endgame content over a patrol mode that was originally supposed to go in this slot, as it has nearly been a year with no Omega raid-like activities arriving. And another is supposed to come in the Black Panther expansion next month.

We don’t know every detail about the Omega Threat, only that they recommend you be gear level 150 for it, the game’s current max. The game will also require four human players, which, given the game’s pretty rough history with coherent matchmaking, may prove to be something of an issue, but we’ll have to see. They have changed it so you can have multiples of one hero on the same team now, so that should help alleviate at least a few problems in that regard.

One big negative I can already see about the Omega Threat mission is that you can only run it on a single character per week, meaning you have to pick which one you want to get rewards on. With eight characters in the game now, it seems absurd that you’d have to do eight weeks of runs to cycle through all of them for Omega set drops, though they say they’re working on letting people run it once per character instead of per account. All missions in the game should function this way, if you ask me.

They also detailed Omega set gear, which is the reason you’ll be running this mission, in addition to other rewards like Polychoron and Upgrade Modules. Omega set gear is supposed to have better stats than most and is mainly focused on the Cosmic element, though it may have Cryo or Pym power as well. There are a few new perks in play, like getting a burst of intrinsic energy when defeating an enemy influenced by Cosmic, or getting a defense burst when defeating an enemy boosted by Cryo. I guess I’ll have to see how this gear works in practice, but creating exciting gear has long been a problem with Avengers, and I’m not sure if what I’m reading here about this new set is going to solve that.

The Omega mission will have a bunch of hard modifiers turned on, ones that seem to be somewhat similar to Tachyon Rifts. The boss will also feature new mechanics that may require more teamwork to overcome. Crystal Dynamics has said this was so delayed (again, it took 11 months for this mission type to arrive) because they wanted to get it right, and next Tuesday is the first time we’ll be able to see how it goes in practice.

I will be there. I’m not sure what my expectations are at this point, and I do have some concerns, but I am certainly willing to give it a go. I’d ask that you join me…so I have someone to matchmake with.

